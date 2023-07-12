Charlotte Maxeke Hospital cancels 50 operations due to 'heating system failure'

More than 50 elective operations were cancelled at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital because of a heating systems failure.

Jack Bloom said the temperatures in the operating theatres were as low as eight degrees.

A surgeon at the hospital says the body's temperature drops under anaesthesia.

More than 50 elective cases were cancelled at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital because the heating system failed, according to the DA's Jack Bloom.

Bloom said temperatures in the operating theatres were as low as eight degrees. For safety reasons, it needed to be about 18 degrees.

One of the surgeons at the hospital, who asked not to be named, said this was due to the body's temperature dropping under anaesthesia.

"This can have several potentially detrimental implications," he said.

And, he added, it's "not fun" for staff to work under such conditions.

The Gauteng health department was not immediately able to comment on the reason for the cancellations. It will be added once received.

In the past three days, the city was hit by a cold front.

Bloom said the hospital had been forced to cancel surgeries because the heating system failed.

He added:

However, emergency surgery is continuing in suboptimal conditions. This latest disruption to surgery follows 2 218 operations that were cancelled for various reasons at the hospital from January 2022 to May this year.

Bloom said it was disappointing that a lack of maintenance and equipment failure caused patients to suffer.

"Professional management is needed to fix this hospital's infrastructure, instead of the perpetual bungling and corruption in the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development," he said.

In May, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, in a written reply to the provincial legislature, said a lack of funds, load shedding, no beds for the intensive and high care units, and industrial action were some of the factors that led to the cancellation of more than 2 000 operations at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in less than 18 months.

This was after the DA had asked how many operations had been deferred or cancelled in 2022 and 2023.

Nkomo-Ralehoko replied that 1 773 operations in 2022 and 445 in 2023 had been affected.

Earlier this year, it was reported the hospital was just one of the public healthcare facilities that had a long waiting list for surgeries.

At the time, the health department said 3 132 patients were waiting on surgeries at the hospital.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said 1.3% of operations were cancelled or deferred due to factors that could have been avoided with better management.