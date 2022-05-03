35m ago

add bookmark

Charlotte Maxeke hospital casualty unit still not open despite promises

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charlotte Maxeke hospital. Photo: Sthembiso Lebuso/City Press
Charlotte Maxeke hospital. Photo: Sthembiso Lebuso/City Press
  • The health department had promised that the casualty unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital would be operational by the end of April. 
  • The unit was still closed.
  • Instead, the department says it will make an announcement by Friday.

Promises that the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital would be reopened by the end of April have come to nought.

The hospital was gutted by a fire more than a year ago.

Last month, Health Minister Joe Phaahla promised that repairs at the hospital's casualty department would be completed by the last week of April. That did not happen.

Instead, on Tuesday, his spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the national and provincial health departments would make an announcement on the opening of the unit by Friday.

READ | Drug shortage delays critical procedures at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The DA's health spokesperson, Jack Bloom, said he was tired of the government's empty promises. He said the continued closure of the emergency unit was "causing huge distress to staff and patients at other hospitals that cannot cope with the flood of extra patients".

Bloom said: 

This continuing failure to meet ever-moving deadlines shows deep incompetence.

The national health department took over the repairs of the hospital in an effort to speed it up.

Phaahla said block 1 of the hospital was expected to be fully functional by March 2023 and blocks 4 and 5 by November 2023. The hospital was originally expected to be completed in 2027.

Bloom said the continued closure of Charlotte Maxeke hospital placed a huge burden on other hospitals.

"The Helen Joseph Hospital's casualty department is overwhelmed with patients who are squeezed into corridors and sit in chairs for long periods before being admitted to wards. The time for excuses is over. Private sector expertise should be optimally used to reopen [Charlotte Maxeke hospital's casualty department] as soon as possible and fix up the rest of the hospital as well."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlotte maxeke academic hospitaljohannesburggautengservice delivery
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9410 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.88
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,864.31
-1.7%
Silver
22.61
-0.8%
Palladium
2,256.00
+1.4%
Platinum
964.00
+2.7%
Brent Crude
107.58
+0.4%
Top 40
64,445
-1.6%
All Share
71,367
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,189
-1.3%
Industrial 25
79,080
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,988
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo