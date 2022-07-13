Chartered accountant organisation assures students that Unisa's degrees are accredited

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) assured former University of South Africa (Unisa) students their qualifications would not be withdrawn.

Saica assessed Unisa in its bid to retain accreditation for its Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Financial Accounting, Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences, Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting Sciences and Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Accounting Sciences.

The panel, according to reports, found that the 2020 final summative assessments, which the panel called "high-stake exams", did not meet the principles of fairness, validity and integrity. It gave the university pointers on where it could improve.

In a statement, Saica said that all Unisa's programmes were currently accredited.

"In Saica's recent accreditation visit to Unisa, areas of improvement were identified, for which Unisa has already submitted a plan to address the matters outlined in the report. Institutions of higher learning have previously been in a similar position and have successfully implemented the relevant remedies.

"It is also important to note that, even in the case of possible de-accreditation, Saica does not retrospectively de-accredit institutions. Graduates, who already hold a Saica-accredited Unisa qualification, should rest assured in the knowledge that their qualifications are fully accredited.

"Many of these Unisa graduates have already successfully completed Saica's professional examinations as they hold valid Unisa qualifications."