Chatsworth man, 22, killed in drive-by shooting as public violence continues to sweep across KZN

The shooting comes amid lawlessness and public violence across the province.

More than 480 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

At least nine people have died in the violent unrest.

A 22-year-old man has died after being shot in a drive-by style shooting in Durban on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Chatsworth residents confirmed the death of 22-year-old Moulana Hamza Mohammed.

Mohammed was said to be near his home when he was struck by a bullet - residents said there were multiple incidents of drive-by shootings around Durban.

Sporadic unrest and looting continued unabated on Monday night in Durban and surrounding areas, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning the violence and calling for calm.

Live ammunition

In his national address on Monday night, Ramaphosa identified the victims as Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng, as well as Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, News24 reported that an elderly Katlehong man was shot dead during the looting and unrest. His bleeding body was seen on the street, outside the shopping centre where the looting was taking place.

The man was shot dead as residents in the area continued looting shops. It's not known who shot the man, but residents claimed security guards opened fire with live ammunition in an attempt to disperse the looters.

As of Monday night, 489 people had been arrested. Of those, 166 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng.