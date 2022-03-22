1h ago

Check your lotto tickets! Ithuba is looking for R20m jackpot winner

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Ithuba has called on a lottery winner to come forward to claims winnings before a deadline.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A lotto player who bought a ticket from Carletonville might lose out on R20 million if it's not claimed by 29 May. 
  • The winner used R40 to buy the winning ticket.  
  • All lotto tickets expire a year after purchase. 

The clock is ticking for the holder of an unclaimed R20 million jackpot lotto ticket.

Ithuba, the national lottery operator, said a ticket bought in Carletonville, on the West Rand, on 29 May 2021 won a R20 569 105 jackpot.  

This amount would be forfeited if the ticket holder failed to come forward by 29 May 2022. To claim, the winner needed to produce the winning lotto ticket, identity document and proof of banking details not older than three months. 

All tickets expired after 365 days of purchase.  

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the winning ticket was from lotto draw number 2130. The winner paid R40 to place the bet on a manual selection machine.  

Mabuza said to claim winnings of more than R50 000, winners had to approach regional Ithuba offices.  

Mabuza said:

Therefore, players who purchased lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward and claim their prizes.

Punters who won more than R50 000, received free financial advice and trauma counselling. Winnings were also tax-free.  

If the Carletonville ticket is not yours, you can try your luck on Tuesday by betting on the R74 million estimated Powerball jackpot.

