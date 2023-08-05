1h ago

Share

Checkmate: Selfless Gugulethu chess coach shares her passion with youth

accreditation
Mary-Anne Gontsana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ten-year-old Grade 4 learner Phila Mnqibisa (right) of the Gugulethu Chess College under-11 team at Luzuko Primary represented his school at a provincial tournament in George in May. (Mary-Anne Gontsana/ GroundUp)
Ten-year-old Grade 4 learner Phila Mnqibisa (right) of the Gugulethu Chess College under-11 team at Luzuko Primary represented his school at a provincial tournament in George in May. (Mary-Anne Gontsana/ GroundUp)
  • A young woman from Gugulethu started her own chess club to share her passion for the sport with young pupils.
  • Babalwa Rubusana started teaching her younger brother how to play in 2016, and now she teaches over 100 pupils.
  • Rubusana says her chess players struggle with funds needed to participate in tournaments.

Gugulethu Chess College founder Babalwa Rubusana goes from class to class at Luzuko Primary School, collecting pupils on the Under-11 chess team.

Founded in 2016 and aimed at young children, the college is a no-fee mobile chess school for pupils from disadvantaged households.

In one classroom, we saw several Grade 4 pupils and one Grade 5 pupil rushing to the desks already set up with chess boards and chess pieces.

Rubusana, 36, says a teacher at her primary school first taught her to play, and she fell in love with the game. She started the club to share her passion with pupils in the area where chess is not a common extracurricular activity.

She took a leap of faith and resigned from her nine-to-five job.

"I remember how I used to teach my younger brother, who was three at the time, how to play chess. When he started Grade R at Luzuko Primary, I continued teaching him, and his classmates started showing interest and wanted to learn too. This is where I got the idea to start the club with pupils. It has since grown into a college," says Rubusana.

chess college
Gugulethu Chess College founder Babalwa Rubusana uses her own money to help learners attend chess tournaments.

Rubusana uses her own money to help pupils attend chess tournaments.

She began holding lessons at the Gugulethu Sports Complex every Saturday with over 100 children, but the complex was sometimes rented out, so she moved in 2017.

READ | Chess tournament in Mitchells Plain creates space for strategic play within a library

The chess club then met at the St Francis Adult Education Centre until a few months ago, but she currently teaches in vacant classrooms at different schools.

"There are many struggles and challenges," she says. "[Township] schools know nothing about chess. The only prevalent sports are soccer and netball, and then there is music. None of the schools have chess boards."

Rubusana said: 

It's so disheartening not having proper support from local schools. We have won so many district and provincial tournaments. Even going to these tournaments, I must use my own money to fund the trip. The schools do not contribute anything.

She says many parents are unemployed and cannot afford to contribute when the pupils need to travel to tournaments.

One of her Under-11 star chess players from Luzuko Primary is 10-year-old Phila Mngqibisa. In May, Mngqibisa represented Luzuko in a provincial chess tournament held in George.

ALSO READ | Wetton local pens children's book that teaches loss and grief

"I love chess because it makes you think, and it takes you places. I had a good time in George and I slept in a hotel," Mngqibisa told GroundUp.

Participating in the Chess Western Province District Top Schools Play-offs last Saturday, the Under-11 team proudly qualified to represent their school provincially, up against many other teams that have greater resources.

The team will again compete in Worcester from 8-10 September.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gugulethu chess collegebabalwa rubusanacape townwestern capeeducationchess
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1238 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
922.13
+1.1%
Palladium
1,256.52
0.0%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo