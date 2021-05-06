Cheetah escapes from Tshwane game reserve

It is unclear how the cheetah escaped.

Residents have been warned to be on the alert.

The cheetah was introduced into the nature reserve by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

A cheetah has escaped from Rietvlei Nature Reserve, the City of Tshwane said on Thursday.

It escaped on Tuesday, City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said in a statement.

The City warned visitors to the reserve and residents from surrounding areas to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for the animal.

It said the cheetah was introduced by the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) as part of a project to increase numbers countrywide.

Last October, IOL reported two cheetahs - a male and female - were introduced to the reserve.The female, Njozi, who escaped, arrived from the Western Cape and the male, Joe, was relocated from the Welgevonden Game Reserve.

It is unclear how it escaped but it is, however, believed it may have had made use of a hole, which was dug by smaller animals, under the fence.

"The fence is also electrified and cheetahs in the past never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this.

"After the first sighting of the cheetah outside the nature reserve, it was reported to the nature reserve management by an adjacent landowner. The management immediately launched an action to confirm the escape," Bokaba said.

He added tracks and sightings of the animal were confirmed on Tuesday.

The cheetah has a neck collar that sends signals for tracking purposes.

Members of the EWT project team were also trying to capture the animal.

"Adjacent landowners have been notified to report any sightings of the animal to the nature reserve management. A veterinarian is also on standby to tranquilise the animal," said Bokaba.