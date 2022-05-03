Chicco Twala arrested for allegedly pulling out gun, aiming it at City Power employee's head

Music mogul and businessman Chicco Twala has been arrested.

He is accused of assaulting a City Power employee who was attempting to fix an electrical fault.

He allegedly pulled out a gun, cocked it, and aimed it at the head of the employee.

Twala was arrested on Monday. The employee was outside Twala's Johannesburg recording studio to repair a fault which caused a power outage on Sunday when he was allegedly assaulted by the music mogul.

In a statement on Twitter, the authenticity of which has not been verified, but purported to be from Twala, issued by him while in the police cells, he confirms that he has been arrested for "pointing a toy gun" at two men he believed were cable thieves.

The statement read:

For me my arrest is a blessing and victory to proof [sic] to my haters that I am not above the law, and no police or judge will protect me if I commit [a] crime.

The statement also says that Twala's arrest served as proof that he had not bribed high-ranking officials to protect his son.

Twala's son, Longwe, was one of the people in the house when Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at singer Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home in 2014.

Twala has since been dragged into the murder. He once called Radio 702 to clear his name saying he had been implicated in the murder, yet he was asleep at the time and got a call from Khumalo that Meyiwa had been shot.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a team of technicians were locating a cable fault which affected the power supply to residents along Nautilus Road in Bloubosrand. The area had been without electricity since Thursday.

While at the site on Sunday night, "one resident came to them and told them to leave because he had electricity", said Mangena.

Mangena said:

The teams told him they have every right to be there and work on the network on the pavement where municipal servitude runs. The resident is said to have pulled out a gun, cocked it, and put it on the head of one of the contractors. He went further to slap him and choked him, pinning him to the ground.

Other residents intervened and the team left without completing the repairs, he added.

A case was opened by the employee, and Twala was later arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that a 59-year-old man was arrested for assault and the pointing of a firearm in Randburg.

She added that two toy guns were confiscated from the arrested man.

He is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Meyiwa's murder and are currently on trial.

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Michael Son said the affected employees would receive counselling and would return to the area to repair the fault "as soon as the situation permits".

"While we understand the frustrations of residents when it comes to power outages, we absolutely condemn this irrational violent behaviour.

"City Power technicians are constantly exposed to dangers to keep the lights on in Johannesburg. A gun toting madman threatening anybody in the course of their duties is entirely unacceptable and must be dealt with the full might of the law."

