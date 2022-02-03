46m ago

Chief justice interview: 'I have nothing against former president Jacob Zuma' - Mlambo

Jeanette Chabalala
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 03: Dunstan Mlambo Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court on Day 03 of the interviews for South Africa
  • Dunstan Mlambo says he has nothing against Jacob Zuma. 
  • He says he does not have "a soft spot" for Cyril Ramaphosa. 
  • Mlambo is vying for the position of chief justice. 

Chief justice nominee Dunstan Mlambo made it clear to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he has nothing against former president Jacob Zuma.

Mlambo also said he didn't have a "soft spot" for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was being interviewed for the position of chief justice.

Mlambo faced questions on Democracy in Action's objection to his nomination as the country's next chief justice.

The group, which has litigated in support of Zuma and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, complained that his rulings on the Public Protector were "incoherent".

Mlambo was part of the bench that found "nothing wrong" with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela ordering that former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should choose the judge to head the State Capture Inquiry.

In the second case, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had benefitted personally from the CR17 campaign funding. She then ordered the Speaker to subject him to an ethics investigation.

READ | Chief Justice interviews: Judiciary operates in a somewhat 'toxic environment' - Judge Mlambo

But Mlambo said there was no factual basis to this finding, adding that Ramaphosa was not a Member of Parliament - and, as such, the Speaker had no power over him.

In the same report, Mkhwebane ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate Ramaphosa and report back to her in 30-days – but Mlambo said she was not entitled to do so.

Mlambo said the facts of these two cases were different.

Commissioner Griffiths Madonsela said there was a suggestion that Mlambo appeared to be making judgments in favour of Ramaphosa and "castigating" Zuma in all his judgments.

Mlambo said people were at liberty to make comments, but "facts are facts".

"I have no soft spot for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and I have nothing against former president Jacob Zuma. Nothing whatsoever as a judge," he told the JSC.  

