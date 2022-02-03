Chief justice interview: No merit in Mkhwebane's objections to my candidacy - Mlambo

Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo says there is no truth to the objections raised by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concerning his candidacy.

Mlambo is vying for the position of chief justice and is being interviewed this week.

He says Mkhwebane should have used her lawyers to voice her concerns.

Chief justice nominee Judge Dunstan Mlambo says there is no merit in the two objections raised by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to his candidacy as chief justice.

In her objection, Mkhwebane said Mlambo failed to honour a request to meet her to address a "variety of concerns which we had in respect of certain conduct and utterances made by some of the judges who fall under his jurisdiction and/or supervision".

She added he had a "duty to listen to the concerns raised by an important institution of democracy".

But during his interview on Thursday, Mlambo told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Mkhwebane should have used her lawyers to voice her concerns.

"She had lawyers; she didn't use those lawyers to write to me, she wrote to me herself, saying she wants a meeting, and she explained why she wants a meeting," he said.

"I've mentioned in my response that there is a cardinal principle in how we engage with litigants as judges. She wanted to meet with me on her on her own and her staff regarding matters that were in court, being handled by judges and that involved other parties. If you want to get into trouble as a judge is to meet one party in the absence of another."





"She wanted to do that, and that was the first cardinal misconception that she had. She had lawyers who could voice any concerns that she had with those judges," Mlambo added.

Mkhwebane's second objection concerns information she allegedly obtained from a whistleblower or informant regarding a High Court judge assigned to deal with her report on Pravin Gordhan's decision to grant Ivan Pillay early retirement at SARS.

The original panel tasked to deal with the case was Presiding Judge Peter Fabricius, Judge Elizabeth Kubushi, and Judge Norman Davis.

However, Mkhwebane said she instructed her attorneys to raise an objection about the inclusion of Fabricius in the panel "given that I harboured a legitimate perception of bias on his part due to his previously articulated and unduly favourable disposition towards Mr Gordhan".

Fabricius was replaced with Judge Mpostoli Twala.

Mkhwebane said: "The objection arose out of information which I received during the course of 2021 to the effect that, to the full knowledge of Mlambo JP, serious impeachable and gross misconduct was committed by Judge Fabricius, more particularly in that he sought to influence the outcome of the case, even after his removal from the case by, inter alia, offering a written draft judgment, notes and/or some type of summary to Judge Twala, which he was told to use in arriving at [a] the decision or judgment. Properly so, Judge Twala rejected the alleged 'offer' out of hand and with the contempt it deserved. Again properly, he brought the issue to the attention of the judge president."

But Mlambo denied being approached by Twala and that Fabricius tried to influence him by giving him the draft judgment.

He said he confronted the two judges who were "surprised".

"It is unfortunate that she's [Mkhwebane] chosen to lodge an objection, but in my view, there is no merit in both objections that she has lodged."

