Chief Justice interviews: Bar says Malema, Mpofu seem to be using JSC for a political end

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
While some in the legal profession have come out in defence of Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, others are demanding that he be recalled from the Judicial Service Commission.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The General Council of the Bar of SA has disapproved of the "unfair" questioning of JSC candidates.
  • The council says the impression is created that JSC is being used as platform for a political end.
  • Various organisations have called for the replacement of Dali Mpofu, SC, as a JSC commissioner.

The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) says the unfair questioning of Chief Justice candidates, creates the impression that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is used as a platform for "some political end".

It made the remarks after various calls for the replacement of Dali Mpofu, SC, as a JSC commissioner.

According to GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle, the bar has been inundated with objections to the conduct seen at the JSC last week, particularly the conduct of Mpofu towards two of the candidates - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"The unfair questioning of Mlambo JP, which closely followed that of [EFF leader Julius] Malema MP, created the impression that Mpofu SC and Malema MP were using the JSC as a platform for some political end," Watt-Pringle said in a statement.

READ | Malema used JSC as platform for his own interests, Parliament's ethics committee finds

The GCB noted the "inappropriate" comments Mpofu directed at President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya.

READ | Pretoria Society of Advocates wants Dali Mpofu removed from the JSC

Mpofu serves on the JSC as one of the representatives of the advocates' profession, nominated by the GCB in terms of an existing working arrangement between the GCB and Advocates for Transformation (AFT).

The GCB added that Mpofu's questioning of candidates for one of the state's most powerful and prestigious positions, was seen to have brought the legal profession into disrepute.

Watt-Pringle added:

The spurious ad hominem attacks on Mlambo JP, during the course of which resort was had to highly destructive, and clearly unsubstantiated, 'rumours' of sexual harassment of applicants for acting appointments, for which, on Mpofu SC’s own version, there was no factual basis, is seen to have been employed simply in order to taint the reputation of the honourable Judge President and exclude him from consideration for appointment on this fabricated ground alone.

He added that the "sexist" nature of Mpofu's questioning of Maya, "resorting at the commencement of his questioning to totally inappropriate sexual innuendo, which was offensive and, once again, unprofessional and lacking in the decorum which the platform and interviewing process required, has heightened the concern".

According to the council, pending disciplinary charges against Mpofu regarding his conduct at the Zondo Commission, he should have been disqualified from representing the advocates' profession on the JSC for the purpose of interviewing the candidates, particularly Zondo.

FRONTLINE | A judiciary in crisis? Join us as we interrogate the JSC's Chief Justice interviews

Mpofu was admonished by Zondo at the state capture inquiry.

An objection was raised to Mpofu's continued representation of the advocates' profession on the JSC.

