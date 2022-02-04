41m ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice interviews: I am not entitled to any position - Justice Raymond Zondo

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Day four of the interviews for South Africa's next Chief Justice at Park Hotel. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Day four of the interviews for South Africa's next Chief Justice at Park Hotel. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Justice Raymond Zondo is being interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.
  • Zondo says it is an honour to be interviewed for the post, adding he is not entitled to any position.
  • He says he does not think he is better than the other candidates just because he is the deputy chief justice.

Justice Raymond Zondo says while it is an "honour" to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice, he is not "entitled" to any position.

Zondo told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday that it was also not his attitude that because he was currently the deputy chief justice and was acting as chief justice, he should be appointed. He is the last person to be interviewed for the job.

"I do not come here thinking that I am entitled to any position. I am not entitled to any position. The president has the prerogative to appoint who he decides to appoint."

On Friday morning, Zondo said it was also not his attitude that he was "better" than any candidate because of his current positions.

READ | 'It’s an insult': New low for JSC as Mlambo asked about sexual harassment 'rumours' in CJ interview

"If I am appointed as Chief Justice, I would consider it a very high honour and privilege. I will not see myself as some super judge; I will see myself as I do now, as simply a servant to the people of South Africa," Zondo said.

Zondo told the JSC during his address that a Chief Justice should be someone with "integrity" who will be able to provide intellectual leadership.

It should also be someone who appreciated everyone's efforts, he said.

He said:

I think it must be somebody who has a track record as a judge, and I think it should be somebody who is able to work with people, and who is able to appreciate the contribution of other leaders in the judiciary and other heads of the courts.

Zondo said he believed a Chief Justice should be concerned about what was happening in the country's courts.

"Are they functioning properly, are they not functioning properly? If they are not functioning properly, what are the problems that need to be solved?" he said.

Zondo also mentioned the challenges faced by lower courts, saying that he had been given documentation where these problems had been articulated.

LIVE | Malema instructed by JSC chairperson not to shout: 'Please moderate your tone'

"A lot of problems relate to conditions of the building – buildings that are not maintained properly [and] air conditioners that are not working."

Zondo mentioned the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou, adding that the court was not in good condition. He said he had been told about some magistrate's court that didn't have parking space.

He said if he were appointed, he would probe why those problems took longer to resolve.

The interview continues.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondogautengjohanneburgjudiciary
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 828 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.34
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.80
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,811.71
+0.4%
Silver
22.52
+0.4%
Palladium
2,343.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,023.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
91.11
+1.8%
Top 40
68,388
-0.1%
All Share
74,927
-0.1%
Resource 10
75,064
+0.6%
Industrial 25
93,450
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,461
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo