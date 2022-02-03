49m ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice interviews: 'I have never sexually harassed anyone' - Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has rubbished claims of sexual harassment against him.  
  • Mlambo described the claims as an "insidious poisonous rumour". 
  • Mlambo is vying for the Chief Justice position. 

Chief Justice nominee, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, says there is absolutely no substance to rumours of sexual harassment against him.

Mlambo is one of the four judges vying for the position of Chief Justice. News24 understands that no one has come forward to lay a sexual harassment complaint against him

In fact, he dismissed the claims as rumours during his interview on Thursday afternoon: "There is no substance to that rumour. It is a rumour, and I think it is an insidious poisonous rumour. There is actually no substance to it."

He said that when he heard the rumours, he "hoped that someone would come up and say: 'I'm one of those who has been sexually harassed by Judge President Mlambo.'

He added:

It is unfortunate that people are using people's names willy-nilly in spreading rumours of this nature. There is completely no substance to this rumour.

If he is appointed, he said, there won't be any surprises that will embarrass the country.

"I know that as I sit here, I have never sexually harassed anyone, especially people who have aspirations of coming to the Bench. I have not sexually harassed anyone."

Mlambo said he shared statistics with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of women judges, who he said he had been instrumental in ensuring they act in his court or get appointed in the division.

He added that, looking at the number of women judges he had appointed; the suggestion would be that he had demanded sexual favours from them. But he said the suggestion was an "insult" to the women.

Asked by parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula when he first became aware of the sexual harassment rumours, he said several rumours circulated against him and added that it was in the "nature of the legal profession to gossip".

READ | Chief Justice interviews: Mandisa Maya hits out at judiciary's lack of a sexual harassment policy

He said the rumours first started circulating when his name was put forward as a possible Chief Justice.

"It's a rumour that's difficult to pin," he said, adding that it didn't identify anyone in any way.

He said he felt "pained" that the rumour found its way into his Chief Justice interview.

"I feel it gives credence to the poisoning of the candidature that I have in this position, and it started and gained steam in this process [and] clearly its purpose is to poison my candidature."

On Wednesday, in an emotional address to the JSC, Chief Justice nominee, Justice Mandisa Maya, hit out at the judiciary for having no sexual harassment policy.

She told commissioners that advocacy groups were concerned that the judiciary could not achieve gender equality and equity when it did not even have policies to accommodate women's challenges.

During her more than 30 minute address to the JSC, Maya said: "I learnt this only recently, the judiciary has no anti-sexual harassment policy, as if we come from this bubble, we are not part of society, and we don't experience the same problems experienced by society."

Mlambo's interview continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dunstan mlambogautengjohannesburgcourt
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1415 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.30
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.76
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,803.83
-0.2%
Silver
22.40
-1.1%
Palladium
2,376.50
-0.0%
Platinum
1,026.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
89.47
+0.4%
Top 40
68,798
+0.2%
All Share
75,362
+0.2%
Resource 10
74,925
+0.4%
Industrial 25
94,628
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,563
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo