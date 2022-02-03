12m ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice interviews: Judiciary operates in a somewhat 'toxic environment' - Judge Mlambo

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo says the judiciary operates in a somewhat "toxic environment".
  • He also says there are unfounded claims of corruption against members of the judiciary.
  • Mlambo is one of four judges vying for the Chief Justice position.

Chief Justice nominee, Judge Dunstan Mlambo, says while the South African judiciary is "functional", there is a concerning loss of confidence in the judiciary and the rule of law.

Mlambo, one of four judges vying for the position of Chief Justice, said he had conducted "an environmental scan" of the context of the judiciary today.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

He said it was worrying that the judiciary operated in a somewhat "toxic environment" as a result of polarised politics.

"Toxic in the sense that the judiciary is attacked on a number of fronts. Its independence and impartiality are always at stake," he said.

He also told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday that there were unfounded claims of corruption against the members of the judiciary.

READ | It's patronising to say moving me from SCA would destabilise it - Judge Maya

Mlambo is the first candidate to openly take on the unsubstantiated attacks faced by the judiciary.

Another worrying challenge, Mlambo said, was growing corruption involving court operations in South Africa.

He said: 

Corruption not by judicial officers, but corruption in terms of the usage and the circulation of fraudulent court orders which bear all the resemblance of a proper court order, but when you investigate it, you find out no such matter was heard on a particular date.

"That's an issue that I think requires serious attention because it can erode the legitimacy of the judiciary," he said.

Despite the challenges, Mlambo said he believed the judiciary had lived up to its promise of the Constitution in terms of delivering justice.

"I am proud to have been a member of the judiciary for just over 20 years," he said.

He said if he were to be appointed as the country's Chief Justice, his vision would be to have an efficient and effective judiciary that was independent and able to fulfil its mandate as set out in the Constitution.

He said he also wanted to see effective leadership.

ALSO READ | Chief justice interviews: Mandisa Maya hits out at judiciary's lack of a sexual harassment policy

"If appointed, I will expand efforts to ensure that together with colleagues, we will continue to fortify the strength and independence of the judiciary."

Mlambo said he wanted to inspire and motivate judges and magistrates to deliver on their mandate.

As head of the judiciary, he said, he would also ensure that it developed strategies aimed at protecting the legitimacy of the judiciary and "countering the threats to our legitimacy".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dunstan mlambogautengjohannesburgjudiciarycourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1395 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,803.14
-0.2%
Silver
22.44
-1.0%
Palladium
2,376.50
-0.0%
Platinum
1,031.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
89.47
+0.4%
Top 40
68,895
+0.4%
All Share
75,434
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,213
+0.8%
Industrial 25
94,773
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,486
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo