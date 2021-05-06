58m ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'long leave' owed to him, it's not unusual, says his office

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mogoeng Mogoeng (Jabu Kumalo)
Mogoeng Mogoeng (Jabu Kumalo)
  • Newly appointed acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe will serve for 14 weeks.
  • Khampepe steps in for Mogoeng Mogoeng, who has taken "long leave".
  • Mogoeng has taken leave after serving a period of four years of actual service. 

The decision by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to take three-and-a-half months leave is normal judicial procedure and nothing untoward, his office says.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Constitutional Court spokesperson Nathi Mncube said Regulation 3 of the Judges' Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act of 2001 provides for judges to take leave of three-and-a-half months for every period of four years' actual service.

"This leave is referred to as long leave within the judiciary. The chief justice's four-year cycle to take his long leave commenced on 1 July 2018, but he was unable to take it due to his judicial and extra-judicial commitments.

"In terms of Regulation 8 of the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, judges' leave is not cumulative and, therefore, had Mogoeng not taken his leave, it would have been forfeited as has happened on previous occasions," said Mncube.

Mogoeng requested that Justice Sisi Khampepe be appointed as acting deputy chief justice, effective from 1 May 2021 when Mogoeng's leave began. 

READ: Ramaphosa appoints Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe as acting deputy chief justice

Mncube said:

It is a normal practice for judges to take their leave whenever it is due. Mogoeng's long leave was due and he has duly taken it.

Ramaphosa appointed Khampepe because Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is not available due to his current responsibility as chair of the State Capture Inquiry.

In terms of the Superior Courts Act, Khampepe will exercise the powers and perform the functions of the chief justice.

This is not Khampepe's first time holding down the fort for Mogoeng. In November 2019, Ramaphosa appointed her to the acting role as well. 

Mogoeng, whose term as chief justice officially comes to an end at the end of October, recently made headlines for his views on South Africa's foreign policy on Israel.

READ: Chief Justice Mogoeng 'declines' to meet with Africa4Palestine over Israel comments

A Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) found against him in the case and he was ordered to apologise for and retract his comments. He filed an appeal last month against the JCC ruling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronal lamola cyril ramaphoamogoeng mogoengnathi mncubegautengjohannesburgconstitutional court
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3592 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3345 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 356 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.24
-1.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.75
-1.2%
EUR/ZAR
17.17
-0.5%
AUD/ZAR
11.04
-0.8%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,812.85
+1.5%
Silver
27.28
+3.0%
Palladium
2,948.36
-1.0%
Platinum
1,244.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
68.96
+0.1%
Top 40
61,584
+0.1%
All Share
67,488
+0.2%
Resource 10
70,008
-0.5%
Industrial 25
85,798
+0.2%
Financial 15
12,535
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo