Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) from Rhodes University during its graduation ceremony next week.

The university said Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Inquiry, had positively impacted the lives of South Africans through various judgments handed down throughout his career.

The university's senate voted in favour of the conferment on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela hailed the Chief Justice as a selfless and exemplary leader.

He said his contribution as chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry was "a monument to exemplary leadership, courage, dedication, and selfless service to our nation."

He continued: "Our nation owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation for dedicating his life to public service and the betterment of humanity."

Zondo said Rhodes University was an institution of "great standing" and he felt privileged to receive an honorary degree.

Zondo's other qualifications include an LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, three LLM degrees from Unisa, and a BJuris from the University of Zululand.

His career highlights include serving in the commission of inquiry into the prevention of public violence and intimidation between 1991 and 1992 and being appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to chair the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.



President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him Chief Justice last year.

Zondo has received several awards from business and legal bodies. Among these are the Ahmed Kathrada Excellence in Leadership award in 2022 from the Congress of Business and Economics and the Sydney and Felicia Kentridge award for "service to the law in SA" from the General Council of the Bar of South Africa.