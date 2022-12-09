2h ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice Zondo reveals how money lost to corruption could have benefitted the poor

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the millions lost to state capture could have benefitted the poor.
  • He was addressing an anti-corruption summit on Friday.
  • He lamented the collapse of state-owned companies, including Denel, Prasa and Transnet.

Money lost to corruption could have benefitted the poor through the provision of infrastructure and job creation, says Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Speaking at an anti-corruption summit on Friday, Zondo lamented the impact of state capture and the collapse of state-owned companies like Prasa, SAA and Denel. 

He said it cost SA millions and severely deprived the poor of dignified livelihoods. 

Prasa's mismanagement, payments to ghost employees, and failure to probe corruption allegations were some of the factors that led to its collapse, he said. 

"Prasa is a very important state entity that was established to provide essential transport to the people of SA, particularly poor people. But Prasa has not been able to provide a safe and reliable transport service to poor people in our country, and corruption, maladministration and incompetence have a lot to do with that inability," he said.

Zondo said the Hawks and the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport failed to probe and prevent the rot at the rail agency, despite board members opening criminal cases. 

READ | SA has 'rebuilt the supporting architecture' to fight corruption - Ramaphosa

"The board at Prasa, concerned with corruption, took files to the Hawks, laid criminal complaints, and asked the Hawks to investigate corruption that happened in 2015/16. To date, the Hawks have not finished their investigation," Zondo said. 

Corruption at SAA, Zondo said, could have been prevented had the government acted sooner to avoid the raging corruption at the airline.

"We know how corruption at SAA has affected the people of South Africa. What happened at SAA is not something that happened overnight. It happened over a long period.

"It's like the people who were supposed to keep an eye on whether SAA was working were either asleep or onto some other project and were not bothered by its decline, year after year," Zondo said. 

He said the poor, who rely on public facilities, was the most affected by the lingering effects of corruption.  

Zondo said:

Money lost to corruption is money that could have been used to build schools, clinics, hospitals, roads, bridges and, generally, to ensure development in our communities. Money stolen through corruption is money that could have been used to pay reasonable salaries for nurses, doctors and others in public service.

Zondo commended whistleblowers who resisted state capture. He called for their protection to ensure that SA recovers from state capture. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saaprasaraymond zondocrime and courtsstate capturecorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 180 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 1649 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1576 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 1677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.36
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.29
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.29
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.81
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,797.73
+0.5%
Silver
23.50
+1.9%
Palladium
1,963.22
+1.7%
Platinum
1,030.76
+2.1%
Brent Crude
76.15
-1.3%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo