Child dies after drinking suspected contaminated water in Nelson Mandela Bay

A child died after drinking suspected contaminated tap water.

The municipality declared a crisis, confirming the water had been compromised.

The DA wants the Public Protector and the SAHRC to investigate.

One child died while another is in an intensive care unit (ICU) following a suspected outbreak of E.coli infections due to contaminated water in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The head of the Eastern Cape's health department, Rolene Wagner, said the one-year-old baby was one of three children from Kariega treated for E.coli infection.

Wagner said one of the three children had been discharged, while another is in the ICU at Gqeberha's Dora Nginza Hospital.

She said there had been 96 reported cases of children under five treated for diarrhoea and dehydration at the department's hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent months.

"We are not in a position to confirm what could have led to the cases that have been reported, but, generally, such infections happen when people consume water that has been contaminated with faeces from humans or animals," Wagner said.

Following public pressure to come clean about the state of the water, the municipality on Wednesday confirmed the drinking water quality had been compromised. The matter has been declared a crisis.

The municipality said an urgent joint operations committee has been established - and work is currently underway to bring about urgent remedial actions.

The municipality said it will hold a press conference on Thursday, to update the media, residents and businesses about the water.

"The update will include the cause of the low quality, identification of affected water distribution zones, and actions currently underway to get the water back to acceptable safety standards urgently," the NMB said in a statement.

Wagner said 23 children were treated at Dora Nginza, Mabandla Clinic and Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in December.

In January, 73 children were treated for the same symptoms as those in December, said Wagner.

The department is calling on people to exercise caution at all times and practice preventive measures, like regular washing of hands, proper food preparation, environmental hygiene in the home, and other basic hygiene practices.

It said that should people feel any stomach aches or upset stomach, they should seek medical help immediately, so that they could be examined and, where possible, treated.

"We have also confirmed with the National Health Laboratory Services that there have been no reported typhoid cases in Nelson Mandela Bay," said Wagner.

The DA in the Eastern Cape has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), to ask that the cause of the tainted water be investigated.

The SAHRC's Eastern Cape chairperson, Eileen Carter, confirmed receipt of the DA's letter, while the Public Protector's office could not immediately confirm.

Carter said: "We actually opened an investigation, on our own accord, into this matter yesterday, and then today received it from the DA as well. We will be putting the allegations to the municipality for their response."

The DA's Dries van der Westhuyzen said those found guilty of placing residents' health and lives at risk, whether through wilful acts, omission or gross incompetence, must face the music.

"The DA has been raising concerns over the discoloured water flowing from the taps of residents since January and has repeatedly challenged the municipality to provide the test results of water samples taken to prove that our water is safe," said Van der Westhuyzen.

He said, despite residents' justified concerns about the silted, cloudy water coming out of taps across the metro, the ANC-led coalition government assured residents that the water was safe to drink.

The DA submitted two PAIA applications to legally force the metro to give feedback on water sample test results, he said.

"It was only after the ANC was backed into a legal corner by the DA, and knew that the results could no longer be withheld, that the municipality came clean and informed residents that the water was, and is, not safe for human consumption. There are reports that this has been the case for at least two weeks," said Van der Westhuyzen.





