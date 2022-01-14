Child dies in hit-and-run accident after allegedly being knocked down by police van

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it was investigating a death as a result of police action after a child, 13, was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident in KwaThema on the East Rand on Thursday afternoon.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa told News24 the matter was with the police watchdog.

Langa said:

We are aware. We learnt about it last night (Thursday) when members of the public reported it to us on social media.

"Indeed it happened. We are starting to investigate the matter today (Friday)," she said.



Langa said the incident took place at around 14:20, and members of the public captured the number plate of the police van.

Two cops were allegedly in the van. A female police officer was driving. She allegedly knocked down the child, drove away and left the dead body on the scene. Langa, however, could not elaborate further on the matter.

Langa said they will also charge the police officer on duty as they failed to report the incident to the police watchdog, as per the IPID Act.

The police watchdog has not ruled out the possibility of further charges being added to the docket.

"We will ensure justice for the family," Langa said.

More to follow.

