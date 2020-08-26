35m ago

Child killed, another hospitalised, after being hit by stolen car during high-speed chase

Tammy Petersen
A child was killed during a high speed pursuit.
A child was killed during a high speed pursuit.
A child has been killed and another is in hospital after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a police chase in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts were still on the scene in Valhalla Park.

He said members of the Flying Squad had been conducting routine patrols when they spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra sought for a Wynberg case.

A high-speed chase ensued.

"In Angela street, Valhalla Park, the driver of the stolen vehicle hit two children - a five-year-old child who passed away on the scene due to injuries sustained, and a 10-year-old boy who was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," Van Wyk said.

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and is being treated at a local hospital under police guard.

Cases of possession of a stolen vehicle and culpable homicide were being investigated, he confirmed.

