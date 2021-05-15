Child killed, three injured after vehicle veered off the road in Kya Sands

A child was killed when a motorist lost control of his vehicle and knocked down four children in Kya Sands.

Three other children were taken to hospital.

The children were walking along Agnes Avenue when the accident happened.

A child was killed and three others injured when a vehicle went off the road and struck them as they were walking in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg.



The driver is understood to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and collide with the children on Friday, according to ER24 paramedics.

They found four children off Agnes Avenue, and the vehicle nearby.

"Medics quickly assessed the children, aged between six and 14, and found that they were in a critical condition, having sustained numerous injuries," ER24 said.

"Medics immediately treated the children and provided them with several advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, one of the children succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead," ER24 said.

The authorities were investigating the accident.

