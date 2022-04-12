Child missing, at least 45 dead, 4 000 shacks destroyed as KZN reels from heavy flooding

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has confirmed that at least 45 people have died.

The eThekwini municipality said more than 2 000 RDP homes had been damaged and more than 4 000 shacks swept away in the floods.

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said their teams were on the ground and assisting residents in affected areas.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday confirmed that at least 45 people had died as a result of heavy downpours and flooding across the eThekwini metro municipality.



Rescue teams were deployed across the city and its outskirts, rescuing people stranded on rooftops and trapped beneath tons of sand and rubble after houses were washed away.

In 2019, similar flooding claimed the lives of 85 people.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams were working to assist residents who had been trapped as a result of the inclement weather conditions.

He said the intervention plans were being led by Premier Sihle Zikalala, together with newly elected ANC eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede, mayors and councillors.

The team is expected to visit affected areas and coordinate relief efforts.

"Disaster management teams and law enforcement agencies are working together with social partners to provide relief to affected communities," Hlomuka said.

"The provincial disaster management centre is working with the SA National Defence Force and other stakeholders to provide aerial evacuation for those that are trapped including teachers and learners in Tholulwazi Secondary School in Molweni, Durban."

Hlomuka called on residents living in low lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground.

"Parents are urged to ensure that children are not left unattended."

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said more than 2 000 RDP homes had been damaged and more than 4 000 shacks swept away by the floods.

IPSS Medical Rescue said emergency services were called to a collapsed home in Stranger at 23:00 on Monday.

Spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said, due to the severe weather conditions, they were unable to start the recovery process.



"This morning, IPSS Medical Rescue teams, SAPS, and Kwadukuza fire returned to the collapse to try recover the victim and bring closure to the family.

"After working all day, the victim was recovered by IPSS Medical Rescue teams," he said,

Meyrick said they had also received a call from a family in distress after one of their relatives did not return home from work.

"Due to the high water levels and poor visibility, teams were unable to locate the man or his vehicle. Once floodwaters had receded the vehicle was found, sadly the man was found [dead] still in his vehicle."

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said the team had also visited a family in Tongaat where a woman and three children had been washed away.



Sooliman said three bodies had been found, but one child was still missing.

"There is substantial destruction in the area. Visits will be conducted in Phoenix and areas from where calls of desperation come through. We are awaiting reports from team members in Stanger and South Coast and JOC Disaster Management."



Sooliman said the "need of the hour is huge", but that various corporates had offered support to stricken communities.

"With all our troubles, frictions and challenges, this is indeed an incredible country where the spirit of Ubuntu always takes centre stage and reigns supreme."

Sooliman said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers were the immediate requirements for those in low-lying areas who had lost their material possessions.

Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery would be provided where the need arose. Building material would also be considered, as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure.





