Child Protection Week: SA’s children still face high levels of violence and abuse, experts warn

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim and Nicole McCain
0:00
As South Africa commemorates Child Protection Week, it’s time to take a hard look at the state of child protection in the country, activists say.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • South Africa needs to step up efforts to reduce violence and abuse experienced by children, activists say.
  • This as South Africa marks Child Protection Week.
  • Child protection services are under immense financial strain and struggling to keep afloat.

Violence, exploitation, and abuse are a reality for many South African children.

As the country commemorates Child Protection Week, experts said it was time to take a hard look at the state of child protection in the country.

Child Protection Week takes place between 29 May and 5 June every year, to raise awareness of the rights of children.

The high levels of violence in the country could have a long-term impact on children, said Professor Shanaaz Mathews of the department of paediatrics and child health at the University of Cape Town.

"Studies from South Africa and elsewhere show that male children who experienced violence or other maltreatment during childhood are more likely to be violent towards their own children and partners in adulthood," she added.

"For girls, experiences of abuse during childhood increase the risk of becoming a victim of intimate partner violence and using violence against their own children."

In the latest quarterly crime stats released on Tuesday, the police reported an almost 20% decrease in child murders.

However, attempted murder cases showed an increase during the same period.

Exposure to violence and abuse also increases the risk of anti-social and risky behaviours such as substance abuse, erratic work history, carrying a weapon, and other forms of crime.

"Many children and adolescents, who are exposed to violence, develop externalising behaviour problems [e.g., aggression, delinquency] and poor social functioning.

"They are more likely to steal, skip school, use alcohol or drugs, and be involved in crime. This hurts efforts at making their communities safer. Children who experience violence will fall further behind at school," Mathews said.

Human rights lawyer and member of Centre for Child Law Stanley Malematja said children in South Africa faced a number of issues that impacted their fundamental rights and wellbeing.

"Children, unlike adults, rely fully on adult caregivers to take care of them, and they do not have resources to give effect to their own will.

He added:

The issues faced by adults, including load shedding, the rise of the standard in living and a lack of service delivery, impact children severely.

According to Malematja, South African law and policies adequately protected children. However, its implementation is a problem.

"The heinous crimes committed against children shows the moral decay of South African society. Society needs to acknowledge the vulnerability of children and treat children with the dignity they are entitled to.

"Where a member of society has a reasonable belief that a child is in danger or a victim of abuse, that person must ensure that they report to the relevant authorities such as SAPS, the provincial Department of Social Development, social workers and child protection agencies," he said.

Growing concerns

The director of NPO Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, said despite legal protection, children in South Africa faced growing concerns that affected their safety.

Speaking about the importance of Child Protection Week, Solomons added South Africa needed to be honest about problems faced by children nationwide and should try to implement interventions that could protect them.

He told News24:

We have noticed an increase in bullying and violence by children; and being faced by children. The murder of children is astronomically high […] In the Western Cape, children are being shot with guns.

Solomons said children also faced increased poverty and difficult socio-economic conditions post-Covid.

They also struggled to receive a quality education and healthcare, he added.

In a statement by the Western Cape Child Protection Alliance, child protection services said they were facing immense financial strain.

Stagnating levels of funding and rising costs have forced numerous organisations to close their doors, while scores of others struggle to pay their bills and rely on the services of volunteers.

The director of the Western Cape Street Children's Forum, Janice King, expressed concern that the decreasing number of child protection services would result in children and families having to wait even longer to get help.

"Street children are living in exceptionally difficult circumstances. Already we are struggling to get them the protection they need.

"Children's court inquiries get postponed due to lack of social workers and it can take up to three years to get a bed in a child and youth care centre," King said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
