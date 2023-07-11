1h ago

Share

Child rapist Gerhard Ackerman's recusal bid in fresh sexual assault case dismissed

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gerhard Ackerman
Gerhard Ackerman
PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24
  • Earlier this year, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges of possession of child pornography, rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming linked to a child sex abuse ring he ran.
  • In a separate trial for sexual assault, Ackerman brought a recusal application against the presiding magistrate for alleged bias. 
  • The court dismissed the application as Ackerman failed to present any evidence of bias. 

Convicted child rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman has failed to have the magistrate presiding over his sexual assault trial, recuse herself.

Ackerman, who was recently convicted on more than 700 charges relating to a sex abuse ring, is currently on trial in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for a separate sexual assault matter.

On Tuesday, Ackerman brought a recusal application against the magistrate, Syta Prinsloo, claiming she was biased against him and "pro-state".

In his affidavit, which was read out in court by his legal-aid attorney, Ackerman said Prinsloo was biased based on the following incidents:

  • Prinsloo allegedly asked the prosecutor to find people that look like him so that an identification parade could be held.
  • Prinsloo allegedly shouted at his attorney during the cross-examination of the child complainant.
  • The court granted an application by the media allowing them to take photographs of Ackerman in court.

In response, the State first laid out the grounds for a recusal and then argued that there was no evidence placed before the court by Ackerman that supported a recusal application.

In her judgment, Prinsloo set out the facts, including that the State wanted to call the child complainant to identify Ackerman in open court.  

Prinsloo felt that this would not be in the interest of justice as Ackerman would have been the only white male in court on that day.

This is why the court suggested an identity parade in the conventional sense be conducted.

READ | 'He had nightmares': A mother's anguish as son relives trauma of abuse at hands of child sex ring-accused

Prinsloo also dismissed the other grounds raised by Ackerman, stating that there was no reasonable reason to recuse herself and that Ackerman did not present evidence to satisfy the court that there had been bias.

She subsequently dismissed the application.

Alleged crime

Ackerman was arrested and charged for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg in August 2018.

Ackerman allegedly forced the victim to touch his penis four times before the victim managed to get away.

The boy was there with his school hockey team to play a match.

Ackerman, who was charged with four counts of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty.

Child sex abuse ring

While out on bail for the sexual assault case, Ackerman ran a sex abuse ring which fronted as a massage parlour.

One of his clients, who also actively helped Ackerman in the ring, was Paul Kennedy, a well-known senior advocate and an acting High Court judge.

ALSO READ | Different boys, different bathrooms – same age, same modus operandi, Gerhard Ackerman trial hears

While Kennedy died by suicide before the trial started, Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges in April, including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, rape, sexual grooming of children, attempted murder, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children.

He was also convicted for other incidents where he preyed on children in public bathrooms. This included exposing himself to an 11-year-old boy at a swimming school.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedygerhard ackermangautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
77% - 27 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
23% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.96
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.40
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
925.01
-0.8%
Palladium
1,243.22
-0.0%
Gold
1,931.23
+0.3%
Silver
23.07
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,532
+0.6%
All Share
74,877
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,164
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,979
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,972
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

8h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

8h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

8h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo