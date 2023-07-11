Child rapist Gerhard Ackerman's recusal bid in fresh sexual assault case dismissed

Earlier this year, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges of possession of child pornography, rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming linked to a child sex abuse ring he ran.

In a separate trial for sexual assault, Ackerman brought a recusal application against the presiding magistrate for alleged bias.

The court dismissed the application as Ackerman failed to present any evidence of bias.

Convicted child rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman has failed to have the magistrate presiding over his sexual assault trial, recuse herself.

Ackerman, who was recently convicted on more than 700 charges relating to a sex abuse ring, is currently on trial in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for a separate sexual assault matter.

On Tuesday, Ackerman brought a recusal application against the magistrate, Syta Prinsloo, claiming she was biased against him and "pro-state".

In his affidavit, which was read out in court by his legal-aid attorney, Ackerman said Prinsloo was biased based on the following incidents:

Prinsloo allegedly asked the prosecutor to find people that look like him so that an identification parade could be held.

Prinsloo allegedly shouted at his attorney during the cross-examination of the child complainant.

The court granted an application by the media allowing them to take photographs of Ackerman in court.

In response, the State first laid out the grounds for a recusal and then argued that there was no evidence placed before the court by Ackerman that supported a recusal application.

In her judgment, Prinsloo set out the facts, including that the State wanted to call the child complainant to identify Ackerman in open court.

Prinsloo felt that this would not be in the interest of justice as Ackerman would have been the only white male in court on that day.

This is why the court suggested an identity parade in the conventional sense be conducted.

Prinsloo also dismissed the other grounds raised by Ackerman, stating that there was no reasonable reason to recuse herself and that Ackerman did not present evidence to satisfy the court that there had been bias.

She subsequently dismissed the application.

Alleged crime

Ackerman was arrested and charged for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg in August 2018.

Ackerman allegedly forced the victim to touch his penis four times before the victim managed to get away.

The boy was there with his school hockey team to play a match.

Ackerman, who was charged with four counts of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty.

Child sex abuse ring

While out on bail for the sexual assault case, Ackerman ran a sex abuse ring which fronted as a massage parlour.

One of his clients, who also actively helped Ackerman in the ring, was Paul Kennedy, a well-known senior advocate and an acting High Court judge.

While Kennedy died by suicide before the trial started, Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges in April, including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, rape, sexual grooming of children, attempted murder, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children.

He was also convicted for other incidents where he preyed on children in public bathrooms. This included exposing himself to an 11-year-old boy at a swimming school.



