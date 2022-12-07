'Child said his father was covered in blood': Joburg man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

Police say the couple's child walked in on his bloodied father.

The woman's body was found covered with a blanket in a bedroom.

A Johannesburg man was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he allegedly killed his wife at their Emmarentia home.

The man, who police say is 40 years old, was arrested after a neighbour was alerted by the couple's child.

An officer with knowledge of the case said the woman was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the victim was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband.

"He (the child) claimed his father was covered in blood. The child felt that his mother [was] not well," he said.

READ | Man charged with one of 6 sex worker murders to spend Christmas behind bars

Masondo said the neighbour had "rushed to the crime scene" and forced their way into the house.

Masondo added:

Upon entering the house, the suspect was sitting in the lounge. The suspect was asked where his wife was. He replied by pointing to the bedroom. The neighbour went to the bedroom and found the victim's body covered with a blanket. Blood was all over the bedroom floor.

The woman was certified dead by paramedics hours later.

The man is expected to appear in court on 8 December.

When News24 arrived at a home linked to the couple on Wednesday morning, relatives were preparing for the woman's burial.

It's understood she was laid to rest earlier this afternoon.

Several people who had interacted with the couple in the past said the husband had a history of violence, and that he had been abusive towards his wife before.