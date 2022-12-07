52m ago

add bookmark

'Child said his father was covered in blood': Joburg man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.
A Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.
  • Police say the couple's child walked in on his bloodied father.
  • The woman's body was found covered with a blanket in a bedroom.

A Johannesburg man was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he allegedly killed his wife at their Emmarentia home.

The man, who police say is 40 years old, was arrested after a neighbour was alerted by the couple's child.

An officer with knowledge of the case said the woman was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the victim was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband.

"He (the child) claimed his father was covered in blood. The child felt that his mother [was] not well," he said.

READ | Man charged with one of 6 sex worker murders to spend Christmas behind bars

Masondo said the neighbour had "rushed to the crime scene" and forced their way into the house. 

Masondo added:

Upon entering the house, the suspect was sitting in the lounge. The suspect was asked where his wife was. He replied by pointing to the bedroom. The neighbour went to the bedroom and found the victim's body covered with a blanket. Blood was all over the bedroom floor.

The woman was certified dead by paramedics hours later.

The man is expected to appear in court on 8 December.

When News24 arrived at a home linked to the couple on Wednesday morning, relatives were preparing for the woman's burial.

It's understood she was laid to rest earlier this afternoon.

Several people who had interacted with the couple in the past said the husband had a history of violence, and that he had been abusive towards his wife before.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2324 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 3155 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 5067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.96
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.06
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,777.88
+0.4%
Silver
22.44
+1.1%
Palladium
1,858.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,004.78
+1.4%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
67,786
-0.9%
All Share
73,897
-0.9%
Resource 10
72,657
-1.8%
Industrial 25
90,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,623
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

5h ago

What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

5h ago

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

5h ago

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo