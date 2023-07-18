31m ago

Child sex abuse kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has a paedophilic disorder, psychologist tells court

Alex Mitchley
The paedophile and rapist Gerhard Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 24 April.
Melinda Stuurman/Netwerk24/Gallo Images
  • In April, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges.
  • Sentencing proceedings started on Tuesday, with the State arguing in aggravation of sentence.
  • The court has heard that Ackerman has a paedophilic disorder, which means rehabilitation is unlikely.

Convicted child sex abuse kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has a paedophilic disorder, meaning it's unlikely he will ever be rehabilitated.

This was the diagnosis made by clinical psychologist Colonel Kirsten Clark, who testified for the State in the sentencing proceedings of Ackerman in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Clark, who works for the South African Police Service, was called to testify in aggravation of sentence after the defence opted not to hand in a psychologist report compiled for Ackerman.

While Clark did not assess Ackerman, she was able to make a diagnosis based on the indictment, the conviction of crimes and the evidence before the court.

She said that while it wasn't standard practice, making a diagnosis without consulting the convicted criminal was possible.

After analysing the evidence, which included child pornography found in Ackerman's possession, Clark testified that he most likely had a paedophilic disorder, which is a sexual attraction to children.

While Clark explained the diagnosis, Ackerman, seated in the dock, could be heard saying "Wow" before shaking his head and rolling his eyes.

Responding to questions from State advocate Valencia Dube, Clark said that according to the research, the chances of someone with a paedophilic disorder rehabilitating was 0.5%.

She added: 

It's a lifelong disorder. It's part of that person's psychology.

Clark said that rehabilitation may prove even more difficult because Ackerman presented with a cognitive distortion, in that he genuinely believed that what he did was not wrong.

She further testified that the chances of someone like Ackerman reoffending were very high.

Earlier this year, Ackerman was found guilty on more than 700 charges, including human trafficking of minors, rape, sexual grooming, sexual exploitation of children, attempted murder, possession and creation of child pornography, and compelled rape.

This was in relation to the child sex abuse ring he ran in Johannesburg, which fronted as a massage parlour.

The court found that Ackerman had trafficked young teenage boys, sexually groomed them, and then coerced them into performing sexual acts on clients in exchange for money.

One of his clients, who also actively helped Ackerman in the ring, was Paul Kennedy, a well-known senior advocate and an acting High Court judge.

Kennedy, who was arrested alongside Ackerman, died by suicide before the trial started.


