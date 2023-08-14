Child sex abuse ring: 'Plainly evil' Ackerman wants a retrial, ignoring all evidence led against him





Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes linked to the child sex abuse ring he ran.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Mohamed Ismail said Ackerman was a "plainly evil man".

Ackerman has told the court that he wants a retrial.

Convicted sex trafficker and child rapist Gerhard Ackerman is a "plainly evil man" who showed no remorse for the teenage victims he trafficked, groomed and exploited sexually for his own gain as part of the child sex abuse ring he ran.

These were comments made by Judge Mohamed Ismail on Monday in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where Ackerman was sentenced for the more than 700 charges he was found guilty of.

After going through case law and Ackerman's personal circumstances, Ismail turned to the 12 charges of rape of minors and human trafficking.

Ismail sentenced Ackerman to life imprisonment on each count after finding that there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence for the crimes.

Thereafter, the court made remarks about Ackerman and his actions against the backdrop that Ackerman said all he had done was help less fortunate teenagers by giving them a skill and work.

"You are not a benevolent, caring person. In fact, on the contrary, you are a manipulative, cunning man who lured these vulnerable children to achieve your own ends by engaging these children to perform lewd acts solely to benefit yourself," Ismail said.

"You exposed them to the abuse of other men and [HIV]; you are by no means a humanitarian or caring person."

Ismail added:

In fact, you are a plainly evil man.

The court painstakingly sentenced Ackerman for all the crimes he committed, which included the sexual exploitation of minors, sexual grooming of minors, attempted murder, creating child pornography, exposing himself to children and sexual assault.

Ismail also sentenced Ackerman to 50 years' imprisonment for the hundreds of images and videos of child pornography found on his laptop and cellphone.

Straight after Ismail concluded handing down the sentence, the court heard that Ackerman wanted to bring an application for a retrial and that he had fired his Legal Aid attorney.

Ackerman believes he is entitled to a new trial based on claims of irregularities in the trial, new evidence and wrong interpretation of the law, but refused to elaborate.

The application will be heard on 27 November.

No remorse

After the court adjourned, Ackerman told the media that he did not care about the life sentences imposed on him because he was innocent on "most of the charges".

Ackerman would not explain further.

Ackerman said:

I'm innocent on most of the charges, if not all of them, and I'm not going to reveal what I'm guilty of.

When challenged on his claims of innocence in the face of the hard evidence presented during the trial, Ackerman seemingly had no response.

This evidence included WhatsApp conversations and voice notes between Ackerman and his clients, which included Paul Kennedy - a senior advocate and an acting judge.

News24 previously reported that the conversations showed he had facilitated, set prices and charged clients to have sex and perform other sexual acts with the teenagers.

In one voice note, Ackerman can be heard making two teenage boys available for sexual acts in return for payment.

He told the client the man would pay R1 200 to make one boy available, and it would cost R2 000 for both boys.

In another conversation, a client asked if Ackerman had a boy he could have sex with. Ackerman responded that he had "one of those" and also gave a price of R1 000.

Crimes

Most of the crimes Ackerman was found guilty of and sentenced for related to his possession of child porn and the child sex abuse ring he masterminded with the help of Kennedy.

Kennedy was arrested and charged alongside Ackerman but killed himself before the trial started.

In his judgment, Ismail said Kennedy took his own life because he realised his days were numbered when he was arrested.

In running the child sex abuse ring, Ackerman would find teenage boys from poor and troubled families on social media. Most of the boys were between the ages of 14 and 16.

He would then gain their trust and offer them work at his "massage parlour," which was effectively a front for his sex abuse business.

After convincing the boys to work as masseurs, Ackerman trafficked them to the brothel and harboured them.

The boys were then sexually groomed and sold for sexual services to a large list of clients, including Kennedy, who was HIV-positive.

WhatsApp conversations revealed that Ackerman knew about Kennedy's status but still sent boys to his home to perform sexual acts with the advocate.

The court previously heard that one of the victims testified positive for HIV.

Ackerman was convicted of crimes committed by Kennedy through the doctrine of common purpose.



