2h ago

add bookmark

Child sex abuse ring trial: Gerhard Ackerman admits minors gave massages with 'happy endings'

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gerhard Ackerman started giving evidence in chief in the alleged child sex abuse trial.
  • In his testimony, Ackerman admitted that 16-year-old boys gave massages with a "happy ending". 
  • This, according to the Sexual Offences Act, is the sexual exploitation of children. 

Alleged child sex abuse ring kingpin, Gerhard Ackerman, effectively confessed to the sexual exploitation of children on Monday, after he admitted that minor boys were giving massages with "happy endings" at his massage parlour.

Ackerman appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday where he started giving his evidence in chief after the State closed its case.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Ackerman told the court that he opened his first massage parlour in Menlo Park in Pretoria, following the suggestion of a 17- or 18-year-old, who was living with him at the time.

He then moved his parlour to Sandton, and then Sandringham.

While giving testimony about the massage parlour, Ackerman claimed his "golden rule" was that none of the "boys" working for him was allowed to have penetrative sex with clients.

However, he admitted to the court that the masseurs did give clients "happy endings". He later explained that a happy ending was where the masseur would masturbate the client and said this was consensual. 

READ | Child sex abuse trial: Gerhard Ackerman acquitted of 2 rape charges

Ackerman said that as long as the masseurs were 16 years old, they could give a happy ending because that was the age of consent. He also testified that most of the boys working at his massage parlour were 16.

He told the court that clients would pay for the happy ending, adding that without the happy ending, he wouldn’t have clients.

Ackerman said: 

A happy ending was part of the massage, without it, the clients weren’t interested.

Ackerman said a massage with a happy ending would cost between R800 and R900. He later claimed that the masseurs decided the rates and he just took 20% of the money received.

Ackerman later added that some clients asked for fellatio. 

At this point, Ackerman’s legal aid attorney, Herman Alberts, asked whether he knew that he was committing a crime.

This is because Ackerman effectively admitted to the sexual exploitation of children, as he told the court that the masseurs, who were not yet 18 years old were being paid to perform a sexual act on clients.

According to the Sexual Offences Act a person (A) who unlawfully and intentionally offers the services of a child complainant (B) to a third person (C), with or without the consent of B, for financial or other reward, favour or compensation to A, B or to another person (D), is guilty of an offence of being involved in the sexual exploitation of a child.

READ | Child sex abuse trial: Alleged kingpin had more than 160 clients, court hears

Ackerman retorted that the legal age for a minor to consent to sex is 16 and that a happy ending is "less" than sex.

At this point, Judge Ismail Mohamed also questioned Ackerman on his understanding of whether a happy ending constituted a sexual act.

Ackerman dodged the question several times, evidently refusing to give a straight answer.

One of the answers he gave was that if a person is old enough to consent to sex, they are old enough to masturbate a client.

Another was:

If a client gets aroused by a beautiful person massaging him, it's widely acceptable to massage the penis.

He also argued that to him, a sexual act is intercourse and that a happy ending is part and parcel of a full body massage.

Child pornography

Earlier, Ackerman in his written Section 220 admissions, where certain facts in the case are admitted by the defence, told the court that he had recorded himself having intercourse with a 16-year-old boy with "consent".

Two videos of this incident were found on his cellphone.

While the Sexual Offences Act stipulates that the age for legal consent is 16 years old, at the same time, anyone under 18 years old is legally considered a child.

In terms of the Film and Publications Act, Ackerman filming himself having intercourse with a 16-year-old boy, whether there was consent or not, is tantamount to creating child pornography, which is illegal.

Gerhard Ackerman looking down while sitting in cou
Gerhard Ackerman, who is accused of sexually exploiting children, has admitted that 16-year-old boys gave massages with a 'happy ending'.
News24 PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24

"The boy came to visit me personally, he was a virgin and so beautiful to me that I asked if I could record it and he said yes," Ackerman said, before adding: "He was of legal age. It's perfectly legal."  

The State has contended that the incident was rape. 

Ackerman also told the court that he sourced videos of teenage boys stripping for senior advocate Paul Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested and charged alongside Ackerman, but died by suicide before the trial started.

Ackerman specifically mentioned videos made by a 15-year-old teenager, Brendan*.

He later changed his tune and claimed that he did not ask the minor to strip in the videos and that another teenager had told him to do so.

READ | Child sex abuse trial: Gerhard Ackerman admits to filming himself having sex with a minor

Brendan testified about making explicit videos for Ackerman and Kennedy and getting paid for the videos. Brendan was also one of the teenagers who worked at the massage parlour.

He further claimed that he did not know this was illegal and thought that because the age of consent was 16, making a sexual video would also be fine at that age.

In terms of the child pornography found on Ackerman’s cellphone and laptop, he claimed complete ignorance.

Ackerman said he had no idea about the child pornography on his devices and said it must have been one of the masseurs who watched the pornography on his cellphone and laptop.

He even asserted that perhaps a masseur was given the child pornography by Kennedy and used his devices to watch it.

Ackerman had blamed Kennedy for his last massage parlour, claiming that Kennedy had blackmailed him into going back into the business.

He said Kennedy had found out that another one of the masseurs was 15 and that this minor had given Kennedy a happy ending.

Ackerman alleged that he told the 15-year-old boy that he was not allowed to give happy endings. He made this same claim about Brendan.

Ackerman is expected to continue giving his evidence in chief on Tuesday. 

*These are not their real names, to protect the identities of the victims in line with the law.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedygerhard ackermangautengjohannesburgcrimechild abusecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 196 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.20
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
935.31
+2.6%
Palladium
1,421.77
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.92
-0.4%
Silver
20.55
-0.4%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,112
-0.6%
All Share
77,124
-0.5%
Resource 10
65,284
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,382
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,354
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

30m ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

4h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

4h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

55m ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo