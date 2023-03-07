Child sex abuse trial: Ackerman's defence in the spotlight as judge, State point to contradictions

Gerhard Ackerman is on trial after pleading not guilty to 740 charges, including rape and sexual grooming of a minor.

The court on Tuesday heard closing arguments.

Judge Ismail Mahomed noted that Ackerman portrayed himself as a devious predator.

While Gerhard Ackerman attempted to portray himself as a gentle and altruistic man, on his version alone, he also conceded to being a devious predator.

These were the sentiments of Judge Ismail Mahomed, who heard closing arguments in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Valencia Dube started proceedings by detailing every charge and the requisite evidence led in court.

Dube's closing arguments included details on how the minor teenagers were allegedly trafficked, sexually groomed, and raped by clients who paid Ackerman so that they could perform illegal sex acts on the children.

Dube also argued that Ackerman’s version should be rejected due to the contradictions in his evidence.

Going through the evidence, Dube pointed out that Ackerman first alleged that the teenagers set the prices for “massages” only for him to concede later that he came up with the prices. He also conceded that sex acts were also performed on the boys.

This prompted Mahomed to comment on those inconsistencies in Ackerman’s testimony.

The judge pointed out that Ackerman maintained that all he did was to try to help boys in need because he knew what it felt like to be without money.

Yet Ackerman admitted to having sex with two of the teenagers, which the accused claimed was consensual.

The State has alleged that no consent was given and that there could be no lawful consent because the children were trafficked.

The judge said a major contradiction in Ackerman’s defence related to his “golden rule” at the so-called massage parlour. While Ackerman claimed he barred the children from having sex with clients, the judge noted that evidence suggesting the contrary was led.

Mahomed said Ackerman portrayed himself as a "gentle lamb" but, on his own version, he was also a devious predator.

This is because, on Ackerman’s own version, he claimed to have only helped boys who needed money, yet he made money by exploiting the teenagers and, in some instances, having sex with them.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty to more than 700 charges, including rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, grooming of children and unlawful possession of pornography.

Many of the charges relate to an alleged child sex abuse ring he was accused of running.

The trial continues.



