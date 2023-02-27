Child sex abuse trial: Gerhard Ackerman acquitted of 2 rape charges

Gerhard Ackerman is on trial facing 740 charges mostly related to the alleged running of a child sex abuse ring.

On Monday as the State closed its case, Ackerman was acquitted of two charges of rape.

This after the two complainants did not testify about those incidents.

Gerhard Ackerman, the man accused of raping minors and running a child sex abuse ring, was acquitted on Monday of two of the rape charges he faced.

Ackerman still faces more than 730 counts related to the rape, abuse and trafficking of young boys.

He is on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

At the close of the State's case on Monday afternoon, Ackerman was acquitted on two charges of rape, after the complainants failed to mention the incidents in their testimony.

Before opening his defence, his attorney, Herman Alberts, brought a Section 174 discharge application in connection with two of the rape charges.

The charges related specifically to Ackerman allegedly performing oral sex on two different victims, one boy aged 15 and another aged 16.

While each giving evidence both complainants did not give details about these charges.

However, they both gave evidence on two other charges of rape where it is alleged Ackerman had penetrative sex with each of them on separate occasions.

Because they did not testify about the claims of rape by oral sex, and no other evidence other tendered in that regard, the court acquitted Ackerman on those two charges.

The trial now continues where he is facing 438 charges, including rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and sexual grooming of children and unlawful possession of child pornography.

After the discharge application, Ackerman took to the stand giving his version of events in defence.

He told the court he ran a legitimate massage parlour and trained the teenagers to become masseurs.

Ackerman also admitted to the court the massages included a "happy ending." He explained to court this was where the masseur would masturbate a client until he climaxes.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Getty Images

However, he maintained his masseurs were not allowed to have sex with clients. Ackerman claimed this was his golden rule.

The court also heard he allegedly had consensual sex with one of his 16-year-old masseurs, which happened during training. The State said this was an act of rape.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Most of the charges relate to his alleged running of a child abuse sex ring which included the involvement of senior advocate Paul Kennedy who was charged alongside Ackerman.

Kennedy died by suicide before the trial started.

The trial continues.