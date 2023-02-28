1h ago

add bookmark

Child sex abuse trial: State challenges Ackerman's claim that boys gave consent

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gerhard Ackerman is on trial for allegedly running a child sex abuse ring.
  • He pleaded not guilty to charges which include rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming of children. 
  • Ackerman was cross-examined on Tuesday.

Gerhard Ackerman's version of events relating to the alleged child sex abuse ring was put to the test during cross-examination on Tuesday as the State pressed him on testimony that the minor teenage complainants had given consent. 

Ackerman spent Monday giving evidence-in-chief in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

His version was that he ran a legitimate massage parlour, where he employed teenagers, no younger than 16, because that is the legal age to consent to sex. 

His so-called golden rule was that his masseurs, which he referred to as "boys", were not allowed to have sexual intercourse with the clients. 

However, the full body massage involved a happy ending, where the clients were masturbated. 

Ackerman also testified that the clients and masseurs set the prices, of which he took 20%.

Ackerman further claimed that, when he had sexual intercourse with the complainants, it was completely consensual and they were of legal age. 

However, the State's version is that none of the boys gave Ackerman consent.

READ | Meghan Cremer murder: 'The truth came out' - Jeremy Sias says after acquittal

The teenagers, who testified on the rape charges, told the court that at no point did they give consent to Ackerman. 

One of the boys testified about how he screamed when he was raped by Ackerman.

During cross-examination, Ackerman admitted that there was noise, but said this was normal. 

As for the child pornography, Ackerman said police must have recovered deleted porn on his cellphone and laptop, which he did not know about. 

He said someone else must have used his devices to watch child pornography. 

After Ackerman finished his evidence-in-chief on Tuesday morning, the State prosecutor, advocate Valencia Dube, started her cross-examination. 

Through the use of WhatsApp conversions between Ackerman and clients, Dube showed that Ackerman had ostensibly facilitated and charged clients to have sex and to perform other sexual acts with the minor teenagers. 

In one voice note, Ackerman can be heard availing two teenage boys for sexual acts in return for payment.

He explained to the client that the man would pay R1 200 to make one boy available and that it would cost R2 000 for both boys.

In another conversation, a client asks if Ackerman has a boy he can have sex with.

Ackerman responded that he did and gave a price of R1 000. 

READ | Cape Town teen shot 17 times just hours before release of his matric results

Ackerman seemingly had no response to Dube's questions about the evidence, which showed that boys were sold for sex and sexual acts.

The State led evidence of conversations between Ackerman and the late senior advocate and acting judge, Paul Kennedy. 

In the conversation, Kennedy spoke about one of the boys and commented on his genitals.

Kennedy stated that the boy had great genitals for a 14-year-old boy, revealing that not all of the teenagers were 16, as Ackerman claimed. 

The State had previously led evidence about a 15-year-old victim, who had sent lewd videos to Kennedy and had stayed with Ackerman as a masseur. 

As per the messages, Ackerman sent Kennedy multiple pornographic videos, allegedly of minors, which the two would then comment on. 

Kennedy was originally arrested and charged alongside Ackerman.

He later died by suicide before the trial started.

Ackerman previously admitted that Kennedy helped him recruit boys for his "massage business".

The men allegedly recruited the boys through Facebook and the Grindr app.

Ackerman is charged with running a child sex abuse ring. He is facing 738 charges, including rape, child exploitation and human trafficking.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedypretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 537 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1824 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.45
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
957.94
+2.4%
Palladium
1,421.08
-0.2%
Gold
1,830.56
+0.7%
Silver
20.96
+1.6%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,694
+0.3%
All Share
77,734
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,800
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,991
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,548
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

9h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

13h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

13h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

10h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo