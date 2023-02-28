Child sex abuse trial: State challenges Ackerman's claim that boys gave consent

Gerhard Ackerman is on trial for allegedly running a child sex abuse ring.

He pleaded not guilty to charges which include rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming of children.

Ackerman was cross-examined on Tuesday.

Gerhard Ackerman's version of events relating to the alleged child sex abuse ring was put to the test during cross-examination on Tuesday as the State pressed him on testimony that the minor teenage complainants had given consent.

Ackerman spent Monday giving evidence-in-chief in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

His version was that he ran a legitimate massage parlour, where he employed teenagers, no younger than 16, because that is the legal age to consent to sex.

His so-called golden rule was that his masseurs, which he referred to as "boys", were not allowed to have sexual intercourse with the clients.

However, the full body massage involved a happy ending, where the clients were masturbated.

Ackerman also testified that the clients and masseurs set the prices, of which he took 20%.

Ackerman further claimed that, when he had sexual intercourse with the complainants, it was completely consensual and they were of legal age.

However, the State's version is that none of the boys gave Ackerman consent.

The teenagers, who testified on the rape charges, told the court that at no point did they give consent to Ackerman.

One of the boys testified about how he screamed when he was raped by Ackerman.

During cross-examination, Ackerman admitted that there was noise, but said this was normal.

As for the child pornography, Ackerman said police must have recovered deleted porn on his cellphone and laptop, which he did not know about.

He said someone else must have used his devices to watch child pornography.

After Ackerman finished his evidence-in-chief on Tuesday morning, the State prosecutor, advocate Valencia Dube, started her cross-examination.

Through the use of WhatsApp conversions between Ackerman and clients, Dube showed that Ackerman had ostensibly facilitated and charged clients to have sex and to perform other sexual acts with the minor teenagers.

In one voice note, Ackerman can be heard availing two teenage boys for sexual acts in return for payment.

He explained to the client that the man would pay R1 200 to make one boy available and that it would cost R2 000 for both boys.

In another conversation, a client asks if Ackerman has a boy he can have sex with.

Ackerman responded that he did and gave a price of R1 000.

Ackerman seemingly had no response to Dube's questions about the evidence, which showed that boys were sold for sex and sexual acts.

The State led evidence of conversations between Ackerman and the late senior advocate and acting judge, Paul Kennedy.

In the conversation, Kennedy spoke about one of the boys and commented on his genitals.

Kennedy stated that the boy had great genitals for a 14-year-old boy, revealing that not all of the teenagers were 16, as Ackerman claimed.

The State had previously led evidence about a 15-year-old victim, who had sent lewd videos to Kennedy and had stayed with Ackerman as a masseur.

As per the messages, Ackerman sent Kennedy multiple pornographic videos, allegedly of minors, which the two would then comment on.

Kennedy was originally arrested and charged alongside Ackerman.

He later died by suicide before the trial started.

Ackerman previously admitted that Kennedy helped him recruit boys for his "massage business".

The men allegedly recruited the boys through Facebook and the Grindr app.

Ackerman is charged with running a child sex abuse ring. He is facing 738 charges, including rape, child exploitation and human trafficking.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.