Children, aged 9 and 13, arrive home to find bodies of their mother and her boyfriend

The bodies of a 41-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were found at a home in Polokwane on Sunday.

The bodies were discovered by two children, aged 9 and 13.

The man had allegedly assaulted the woman before killing himself.

Two young children made a gruesome discovery on Sunday when they found the bodies of their mother and her boyfriend at their home in Polokwane, Limpopo police said.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said officers were called to the scene on Sunday at around 07:00. On arrival at the family home in Extension 133 in Seshego, they found Rachel Madubanya, 41, dead in the bedroom, Mojapelo said. She had bruises on her back.

Mojapelo said Albert Mokgonyana, 45, was found hanging from the roof rafters in the passage.

He said police suspected that Mokgonyana had assaulted Madubanya and later hanged himself.

"The two bodies were only discovered in the morning by the two children, aged 9 and 13," Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

"We are very saddened by the incident and still urge community members who are experiencing domestic challenges to seek help immediately instead of resorting to violence," Hadebe said.

Police are investigating the incident.



