Chinese navy vessel docks in Cape Town harbour

A Chinese naval ship arrived in Cape Town on Monday.



The Chinese vessel is on a three-day goodwill visit.

The SA Navy said there was nothing strange about the submarine seen in Hout Bay.

A Chinese naval ship docked at the Table Bay Harbour for a three-day goodwill visit.

The ship arrived in Cape Town on Monday morning as part of the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

The vessel had made several stops, including in the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, the SA Navy shut down claims that one of its submarines, the SAS Manthatisi, which was seen in the waters around Hout Bay, ran aground.



The submarine was spotted in Hout Bay after residents saw it close to the shore in shallow water.

The SA Navy's spokesperson, Ruwayda Grootboom, told News24: "SAS Manthatisi went into Hout Bay on Saturday afternoon and remained at anchor in the bay; they were charging batteries while at anchor."

Grootboom said the submarine team weighed anchor the following morning and proceeded to Table Bay before making its way back alongside Simons Town on Monday morning.

According to Defence Web, the submarine is powered by four MTU 12V396 12 cylinder four-stroke diesel engines, producing 6 100 bhp (4 500 kW), and providing power to a Siemens electric motor, producing 3 700 kW, and driving a single shaft for a surface service speed of 10 knots, and a submerged speed of 22 knots.



It has a large battery room, holding four 120-cell batteries.

It carries a crew of 30, and has an operational surface range of 11 000 nautical miles and 400 nautical miles submerged.