Chinese woman found dead in Gugulethu, 3 arrested for alleged kidnapping

Three men have been arrested in Gugulethu after they allegedly kidnapped two Chinese women, with one of the women found dead.

According to the police, it was still unclear what caused the death of the 51-year-old woman.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 51-year-old Chinese woman are being investigated after her body was discovered on Friday morning at around 06:30 at a residence in Gugulethu," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

He said it was believed that the victim made an attempt to escape from the Gugulethu residence after she and another Chinese woman, 34, were allegedly kidnapped by the suspects in Delft on Friday.

"The exact cause of her death and the motive for the kidnapping are yet to be determined," added Traut.

The suspects - 26, 32 and 34-years-old - were then arrested.

They were expected to appear in court on Monday once they had been charged.