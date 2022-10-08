Chippa United FC player shot dead in suspected hit in Gqeberha

Chippa United FC has conveyed its condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of one of the club's academy graduates, who was shot dead in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

According to The Herald, Chesley Jaftha was killed in a suspected hit on Friday morning. A friend who was with him at the time was not harmed.

The 23-year-old was a graduate of the team's academy, was part of Chippa feeder team, Peace Makers FC, and trained with the senior team.

"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former MultiChoice Diski Challenge and feeder team goalkeeper, Chesley Jaftha, at the tender age of 23.

"Our thoughts are with the Jaftha family, colleagues and friends at this extremely sad time," the club tweeted.