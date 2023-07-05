Cholera outbreak: 4 more deaths take toll to 47, says health department

The national health department has announced the number of people who have died due to cholera-related illnesses has risen to 47.

According to the department, Gauteng accounted for 35 deaths, the Free State six, Mpumalanga two and Limpopo four.

It urges all those involved in the running of initiation schools to work closely with healthcare workers.

On Wednesday, the department said Gauteng accounted for 35 deaths, the Free State six, Mpumalanga two and Limpopo four.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the department had also noted a significant decline in confirmed cholera cases nationwide.

Mohale added:

Only one confirmed positive cholera case was recorded out of 28 new suspected cases in the past 10 days. However, this does not mean cholera transmission is over, and the public is urged to remain vigilant and exercise personal hygiene at all times, especially when preparing and serving food during mass gatherings.

He said 1 073 suspected cholera cases have been recorded in five provinces, of which 198 were laboratory confirmed, between 1 February and 4 July.



"In terms of the gender distribution of cholera cases, females accounted for 52%, which translates into 102 out of 198 confirmed cases.

"People between the ages of 41 and 50 accounted for 23%, followed by those between 31 and 40 at 17%, and lastly, 60 years and above accounted for 13%," Mohale added.

He added the department and its stakeholders would continue with efforts and interventions to prevent new infections, mainly through health education and targeted case-finding activities.

"The department also urges all those involved in the running of initiation schools to work closely with healthcare workers.

"This to ensure that this important cultural practice takes place in compliance with the relevant health and safety regulations, especially personal hygiene and provision of clean water from reliable sources to prevent the outbreak and transmission of waterborne diseases like cholera," Mohale said.

Since the start of the year, cholera outbreaks have been reported in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Vredefort and Parys.

In Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, which is the epicentre of the current cholera outbreak, there have been at least 99 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.



