Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 23 as more people hospitalised

Ntwaagae Seleka
Nurse Florence Kgwarere talking to Amos Mmakou a patient recovering at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal after suffering from the cholera outbreak on May 22, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
  • The number of people killed by cholera in Hammanskraal has risen to 23, with 48 people in hospital.
  • More than 200 people have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since the middle of May.
  • The public has been warned to avoid consuming suspected contaminated food and water.

The number of people who have succumbed to cholera in Hammanskraal has increased to 23.

The Gauteng health department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said 229 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since 15 May.

“The number includes 23 patients transferred to other Tshwane-based hospitals. In the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of diarrhoeal disease. 

“The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera seen at the hospital is 48. To date, 23 people have, unfortunately, passed on from the disease outbreak," confirmed Modiba. 

“As of 27 May, 77 people were admitted for diarrhoeal disease. It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged. To manage the diarrhoeal disease, the government has set up a field hospital in Kanana.

“Six temporary tents have been erected to immediately attend to people presenting with symptoms of dehydration, [because] vomiting and diarrhoea eliminate water from the body,” Modiba said. 

In those temporary hospitals, patients are given oral hydration or intravenous hydration on the spot.

“The most critical patients are immediately taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission. The department urges people to ensure proper hand hygiene, including washing hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet," said Modiba.

The department has advised people with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration to go to their nearest health facilities.

The public has been warned to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.

