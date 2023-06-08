Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 31, with all but 2 fatalities in Gauteng

The national Department of Health has announced the death toll due to cholera-related illnesses has risen to 31.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, says the country has recorded 166 laboratory confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces.

The Department of Social Development is continuing with psychosocial support and social relief packages to the families of the deceased.

The number of people who have died due to cholera-related illnesses has risen to 31, the national Department of Health announced on Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, Gauteng accounted for 29 deaths, while the Free State and Mpumalanga had one death each.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the country had recorded 166 laboratory confirmed and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces between 1 February and 6 June.

Mohale added:

The majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounts for 152 cases, while the Free State accounts for nine cases and Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West had one case each.

He said the ages of patients in Gauteng range from one to 91 years, while in Free State, it was 10 to 50 years.

"So far, more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals."

Mohale said a well-equipped temporary field health facility, which was established at the epicentre in Hammanskraal, had relieved the pressure at Jubilee Hospital and improved health-seeking behaviour among residents with suspected cholera symptoms.

"Over 200 people have been seen at this makeshift hospital. The facility has been operating 24/7 since 26 May."

He added national, provincial and district outbreak response teams had been activated and managed to reach more than 300 contacts as part of case-finding and contact-tracing activities.

"The Department of Social Development continues with psychosocial support and social relief packages to the families of the deceased," Mohale said.

