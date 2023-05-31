3m ago

Cholera outbreak: Downward trend of infections observed in Tshwane - Joe Phaahla

Alex Mitchley
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • The source of the cholera outbreak in Tshwane has not yet been identified.
  • However, there has been a downward trend in infections and a significant decrease in serious illnesses.
  • Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has put this down to interventions that have been put in place, which includes a field hospital.

While the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, has not yet been identified, there has been a downward trend in infections and serious illnesses.

This according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, who gave an update on the outbreak on Wednesday afternoon.

Phaahla said Tshwane was the current epicentre of the outbreak after cases had been identified in Johannesburg and Ekhuruleni as well as Vredefort and Parys in the Free State.

He added the first reported case in Hammanskraal was that of a 56-year-old man from Giyani in Limpopo who resides in Musina.

"The patient is a police officer, and he was enrolled for a three-week course at the SAPS College in Hammanskraal, for which he arrived on 7 May and started on 8 May," Phaahla said.

Cholera outbreak: EFF demands Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink drink a glass of water from Hammanskraal

"On 12 May, he complained of diarrhoea and vomiting and was taken by ambulance to Muelmed Hospital in Pretoria on 15 May 2023. Laboratory tests confirmed cholera on 15 May and further confirmed by the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] on 18 May."

The police officer is still in ICU in a stable condition.

Thirty-three more students at the police college also complained of gastrointestinal symptoms, which resulted in eight hospital admissions. They are all in a stable condition.

From 15 May, a large number of patients with gastrointestinal symptoms reported to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal.

"By Friday, 19 May the hospital reported that 52 patients had been seen with a mixture of diarrhoea and vomiting and already by then six patients had died," Phaahla said.

He added between 17 and 23 May, 163 patients presented with diarrhoea and vomiting at Jubilee, which translated to an average of 23 patients per day.


"The number of deaths was 17 in seven days. In the subsequent seven days, from 24 to 30 May, the number was reduced to 30 patients with an average of four patients per day and a total of two deaths."

Phaahla said there were 99 cases in Tshwane, while seven were reported in the last 24 hours.

"Again, there is a significant downward trend, and the outbreak remains in Tshwane, and we are confident that it will be contained."

He added the decline in cases and serious illness could be due to the various interventions being carried out.

These include:

  • The creation of special cholera and gastroenteritis wards.
  • The deployment of a specialist gastroenteritis physician to Jubilee.
  • The fast-tracking of laboratory results and the setting up of a field hospital/clinic with the deployment of additional health personnel.
  • Working with the Kanana ward councillor and health outreach teams that have been deployed to educate the community about cholera and reinforce messages of prevention through basic hand hygiene as well as water and food safety.

While there has been a downward trend in reported cases, Phaahla said the source of infections in Tshwane had not yet been identified.

However, tracking and tracing would continue, he added.

To date, 24 people have died.


