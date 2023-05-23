1h ago

Cholera outbreak: Relatives who lost loved ones should avoid touching the corpse - health dept

Yoliswa Sobuwa
  • The health department held a webinar on the cholera outbreak, to provide an update on the health crisis.
  • Zamokuhle Mntambo said there were no special burial practices recommended for communities.
  • The WHO has recommended that countries strengthen cholera readiness. 

Relatives and loved ones of people who die of cholera have been warned not to touch the deceased's body and to avoid using communal hand wash bowls.

On Tuesday, the health department held a webinar on the cholera outbreak, to provide an update on the health crisis and efforts to bring it under control.

During the briefing, health experts raised concerns regarding the ongoing cholera outbreaks - and said there was a high possibility of cases continuing to spread among countries in the region.

 On Monday, the health department said 15 people, who suffered from diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting in Hammanskraal, had died.

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said there were 41 positive cases of cholera countrywide. He said one case was detected in Limpopo, six in Parys, Free State, and 34 in Hammanskraal, outside Tshwane.

As to the environmental health response to cholera, Zamokuhle Mntambo on Tuesday spoke about the application of Regulation 363 of 22 May 2013 with regard to the handling, storing and transporting of human remains.

Mntambo said: "There are no special burial practices recommended in communities. People who are attending the funeral should not touch the corpse."

She said there was a need to promote safe burial practices and handling of corpses in communities.

"Human remains should be sealed when transported inland and across borders to avoid leakages. Mntambo said there were two main objectives in cholera infection, prevention and control, which were to reduce disease transmission and morbidity and mortality.

"The environmental health community infection prevention control should focus on communication and education on causes of cholera and modes of transmission. Preventative measures include water safety, safe sanitation, food safety and measures for transporting and managing infectious human remains," Mntambo said.

READ | Health experts raise concerns about ongoing cholera outbreak in southern Africa

She said emergency household water treatment methods included water chlorination using household bleach. 

"Add one teaspoon of household bleach to 20-25 litres of water, allowing it to stand for at least two hours before use. There is boiling of water for at least two minutes or 10 minutes for turbid water, and the water is to be used within two days of boiling," she said.

Jeremy Nel, of the infectious diseases division at Wits University, said the surge was the seventh cholera pandemic since mid-2021, and risk assessment globally was very high.

A mother and her daughter sitting on top of buckets filled with borehole water in Hammanskraal. residents
Nel said: "As of 18 April, 24 countries have been affected globally by the outbreak of cholera caused by climate-related disasters, like cyclones and floods, disruption of healthcare and surveillance, conflict and cross-border population movements.

"One of the challenges is the strained global response due to multiple outbreaks and shortages of counter-measures."

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had activated national cholera task forces in affected countries.

He said:

There was a high-level ministerial meeting held in Malawi, with re-commitment of countries to control the current outbreaks and eliminate cholera from the continent, including strengthening cross-border information sharing, collaboration and border health. There are also technical teams of experts deployed to support response countries.

He said the key challenges were the exacerbation of outbreaks by natural disasters and the constrained availability of cholera case management kits.

"Other challenges are insufficient experienced cholera response staff for deployment to support the national response. There are also inadequate financial resources to respond promptly and safely," Nel said.

