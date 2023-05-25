Cholera outbreak: Three SAPS trainees at Hammanskraal academy test positive for cholera

Three trainees at the SAPS training academy in Hammanskraal have tested positive for cholera.

One has since been discharged from the hospital, while two are still being treated.

Police said more than 70 trainees were tested last Thursday for cholera by the Department of Health.

Three trainees at the SAPS training academy in Hammanskraal have tested positive for cholera and been hospitalised.

One of the patients has since been discharged, while the remaining two are still being treated for minor symptoms.

National police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said more than 70 trainees were tested by the Department of Health a week ago.

"Police can confirm that trainees on Thursday, 18 May underwent tests for cholera conducted by officials from the Department of Health. Three trainees tested positive, and only one has been hospitalised for further medical treatment, while the others were treated for minor symptoms. Academy personnel are monitoring the situation closely for any other infections," said Peters on Thursday.

The Hammanskraal training academy accommodates around 469 police trainees undergoing various detective training programmes.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visited the training academy on Monday to assess the impact of the cholera outbreak on the academy and put measures in place to ensure the good health of the trainees.

"We are treating what is happening in this area as very serious, and this visit demonstrates our commitment to look after the well-being of all our members, including trainees," said Masemola.

The police chief said that standard procedures would be followed during medical emergencies.

He said: "An ambulance can be summoned should [the] need arise, while the services of medical doctors in close proximity to the academy are utilised should there be a need. Duty officers function around the clock with standby officers available for after-hours emergencies.

Peters said the management of the SAPS' development division has since started delivering bottled water to the academy following Masemola's visit.

"To this extent, a water purification system has been installed for the benefit of trainees and personnel while taking precautions against the consumption of tap water, amid reports of water contamination in the Hammanskraal area.

"This system is tested every quarter with regular water sampling conducted by the City of Tshwane, whose last visit was on 18 May 2023. The latest results are yet to be obtained from the City of Tshwane," said Peters.

Peters said the academy also adheres to standard hygiene practices for all police academies.

"The facilities manager at the academy is responsible for daily inspections to ensure appropriate levels of operation and maintenance of infrastructure in consultation with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure," said Peters.

Masemola also visited the Hammanskraal police station and addressed members at the station on issues relating to the cholera outbreak and interventions by management.

"It is within this context that management at the Gauteng provincial office has been urged to ensure that measures are put in place urgently to protect members at all police stations and service points in the Hammanskraal area against the cholera outbreak," said Masemola.

On Thursday, the Gauteng Health Department said that the death toll of people confirmed to have died from cholera in the province had risen to 20.

Health officials in the Free State on Thursday also confirmed that a woman who had died in that province had been diagnosed with cholera.



