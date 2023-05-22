27m ago

Share

Cholera outbreak: Tshwane mayor forced to flee Hammanskraal, death toll rises to 15

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hammanskraal residents protested outside the Jubilee District Hospital on Monday. 
  • This is in the wake of a cholera outbreak in the area. 
  • 15 people have died of Cholera in Gauteng during the current outbreak. 

Tempers flared outside the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal on Monday as angry residents chased Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink away. 

Brink was expected to join Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for a site visit in Hammanskraal.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the situation in Hammanskraal and at Jubilee Hospital in order to inform government's response to a cholera outbreak in the area.

On Monday, the Gauteng health department said the death toll had increased to 15, with three more fatalities confirmed since the earlier update at 07:30.

The department said 37 people had been admitted to hospital on Sunday, with a total of 95 people treated for diarrhoeal disease.

On Monday morning, angry residents sang outside Jubilee Hospital, demanding clean water.

Resident Sophy Malope said people had never seen the mayor in their area. 

She said:

The mayor never came to address the people before, but now that people have died, he wants to act as if he cares. The water issue started in 2011. Our tap water was contaminated with human faeces. It was the same even after boiling it. We are tired of empty talks. We want action.
 

Another resident, Dimakatso Langa, said the Tshwane metro had failed to help them.

"We don't know what the council is doing for us. We were told the water and sewage pipes were mixed up. They said there was nothing they could do. We can't keep on buying water, whereas there are other people who cannot afford to buy water and are forced to drink from the taps," she said. 

Nkomo-Ralehoko urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene.

"We would like to reiterate and urge the public to avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection," she said.

"It is also important that people never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected."

The officials were still in a closed meeting at lunchtime and were expected to address the media.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cilliers brinkgautengpretoriahealthcholera
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2475 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

1h ago

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.30
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.01
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.88
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.82
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Platinum
1,078.14
+0.5%
Palladium
1,515.26
+1.0%
Gold
1,975.52
-0.2%
Silver
23.83
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,789
-0.3%
All Share
77,997
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,746
-0.9%
Industrial 25
108,300
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,924
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo