Cholera outbreak: Tshwane residents warned not to buy untested drinking water

The City of Tshwane is warning residents against buying untested drinking water amid the cholera outbreak in Gauteng.



On Friday, the City said it was concerned about reports of people sellig water to Hammanskraal residents, saying it provided safe drinking water for free to all residents.

"Officials from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have been activated and will do a stop-and-search of any trucks transporting water without a valid permit. Residents are urged to write down the registration numbers of the tankers selling water and report them immediately to the TMPD on 012 358 7095/6. This number is manned 24/7," it added.

"Anyone caught selling untested water without a permit will be arrested and prosecuted. Communities are urged to be circumspect of unscrupulous people allegedly taking advantage of the water situation in Hammanskraal by exploiting the vulnerability of people desperate for drinking tap water."

The City said it had tested water from hydrants and reservoirs, and it had not founnd any trace of cholera.

"Confirmatory test results from the NICD, which will pinpoint the actual source of contamination, are still outstanding."

News24 reported earlier that the provincial health department had said the number of "laboratory-confirmed" cholera cases being treated at Jubilee Memorial Hospital in Hammanskraal had risen to 44.



