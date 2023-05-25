29m ago

Cholera outbreak: Woman dies in Free State as Gauteng death toll rises to 20

Yoliswa Sobuwa
  • The number of cholera deaths in Gauteng has risen to 20.
  • A total of 179 patients with cholera symptoms has been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital.
  • One person died of cholera in the Free State.

The number of people who have died of cholera in Hammanskraal, outside Tshwane, has risen to 20.

The Free State reported that one person died after being diagnosed with cholera.

This is according to an update from the national health department on Thursday afternoon. 

The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the number of patients seen at the Jubilee District Hospital was 179.

The health department encouraged people to boil water and use a disinfectant. 

Mohale said 18 patients had been transferred to the Dr George Mukhari and Steve Biko Academic Hospitals in Tshwane.

He said: "The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera is standing at 29. To date, 20 people have passed on from the disease, and the total number of patients admitted due to gastrointestinal infection is 78."

Meanwhile, Free State Health MEC Mathabo Leeto was concerned about the increasing number of cholera cases in the Ngwathe local municipality.

"Unfortunately, a 33-year-old female from Vredefort died after being admitted to Parys Hospital.

Leeto said: "These three new cases bring the total number of positive cholera cases to eight, if you add the original six cases we had in Vredefort, and discount the person who died."

Meanwhile, the Gauteng education department embarked on an urgent water delivery plan at 61 schools in Hammanskraal, to provide access to clean and drinkable water for pupils and staff.


The province's education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said teaching and learning had not been affected due to the cholera outbreak in the area because schools had benefitted from the supply of water by the municipality.

"However, there were water shortages since schools were sharing with the community. The department has since decided to supply schools in the affected areas with water accordingly. Sadly, it is unfortunate that a three-year-old child passed away in hospital while receiving medical treatment last week after allegedly displaying symptoms of cholera.

"Two other children were hospitalised after showing similar symptoms, but were discharged on Wednesday," Mabona said.

