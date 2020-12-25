Christmas 2020: Safety and precautions before festivities

Political parties and ministers have extended Christmas well wishes, but have used the opportunity to urge South Africans to celebrate with caution and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Spokesperson for South Africa's third-largest party, Delisile Ngwenya, said in a statement: "The Economic Freedom Fighters wishes all Africans in the country, the continent and the diaspora a revolutionary Christmas and a prosperous New Year."

"In the midst of the global pandemic, we urge all members of society to keep safe and practise kindness, empathy and consideration for all those around us during what is a festive season clouded by loss and sadness."

Watch: A Christmas message from Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize. #CelebrateSafe pic.twitter.com/LP2djDrAV7 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said joy and happiness were taken away by a vicious enemy called Covid-19.

"Those of us who are still fortunate to see the next day must appreciate these special moments with our loved ones," Bloem said.

Meanwhile, the DA said that just because people were apart or spending the season alone, it did not mean that they could not share in the festive spirit of Christmas.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also sent South Africans well wishes.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula advised people to practise good hygiene and celebrate safely.

