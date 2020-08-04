46m ago

Church attack: Adv Barry Roux expected to question investigating officer at bail application

Ntwaagae Seleka
Advocate Barry Roux in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A police officer investigating a deadly church attack is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday.
  • Sergeant George Matsitse continues his testimony against the 42 people arrested for the attack.
  • Advocate Barry Roux, who represents 23 of the accused, will try to convince magistrate Gavin Pillay to grant his clients bail.

A police officer investigating the deadly attack that claimed five lives at the International Pentecost Holiness Church is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday.

Sergeant George Matsitse will continue with his testimony in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court against the 42 people arrested for the 11 July attack at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom.

Matsitse had earlier told the court that some of the accused were found in possession of unregistered weapons.

Roux told the court that some of his clients were security officers. They had been responding to the scene, where the church was under attack, when they were arrested.

Roux added that the five deceased were part of the same group as those arrested.

READ | Fatal church attack: Investigating officer describes it as an attempted 'coup d'état'

Matsitse also told the court last week that a Toyota Quantum used by the accused was reportedly stolen in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal in August 2019.

He said the Toyota Quantum, together with several other vehicles, was found outside the church premises.

The vehicles were confiscated by the police.

Meanwhile, all 42 accused have claimed they are innocent and not involved in the attack.

Matsitse has disputed this and claims all the accused are implicated.

