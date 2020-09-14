49m ago

add bookmark

Churches to stage silent prayer against Covid-19 corruption

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SACC is set to hold a day of prayer against Covid-19 corruption.
The SACC is set to hold a day of prayer against Covid-19 corruption.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
  • Church leaders across the country will stand in silent prayer on Tuesday to demonstrate against Covid-19 corruption. 
  • Throughout the pandemic reports have emerged of corruption relating to Covid-19 procurement. 
  • The SIU is investigating 658 contracts related to Covid-19 procurement worth around R5 billion.

Church leaders affiliated to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) will on Tuesday stand in silent prayer across the country as part of their campaign against Covid-19 corruption. 

Not long after the country went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports of corruption began to emerge in relation to goods and services procured for Covid-19 supplies and services.

READ | Covid-19 report: 'Scathing report' made against Masuku, Diko

News24 previously reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating 658 contracts related to Covid-19 procurement worth around R5 billion.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is also investigating 17 tenders involving politically connected individuals worth R1.2 billion.

READ | Covid-19 corruption: SARS investigating 17 'politically exposed persons'

In a statement on Monday SACC General Secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said national church leaders had dedicated September to highlight Covid-19 corruption.

On Tuesday, prayers will be held in all nine provinces to declare that, "corruption is not our heritage".

"We will be in silent prayer because the churches are speechless at this level of revolting fraud," said Mpumlwana, adding:

We are saying as the churches, and active citizens, that we refuse for our nation’s culture and heritage to be one of stealing, and defrauding of public resources. Corruption, especially this blatant looting of Covid-19 funds that has been reported, is criminal and continues to cost us lives and livelihoods as a country.

READ | This is how the SIU is investigating Covid-19 corruption

The church leaders will take an hour standing in total silence, praying, and carrying anti-corruption messages on placards, with the hashtag #CorruptionIsNotMyHeritage.

They are expected to stage the prayers in front of various provincial locations, including the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

According to the statement, the campaign follows the moral call against Covid-19 corruption issued in August by six organisations, who call themselves the Moral Call Collective.

The organisations include the SACC, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Foundation for Human Rights, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Related Links
Russia completes volunteer recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trial - fund
Donald Trump's Las Vegas indoor rally violates coronavirus restrictions, outrages Nevada officials
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds SA media for Covid-19 coverage
Read more on:
south african council of churchescoroanaviruscorruption
Lottery
Jackpot for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2781 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 601 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6921 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2684 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.22)
Gold
1960.46
(+0.92)
Silver
27.24
(+1.81)
Platinum
958.00
(+2.89)
Brent Crude
40.34
(-1.48)
Palladium
2336.50
(+0.80)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo