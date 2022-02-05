CIT driver shot dead during heist in Diepkloof

A cash-in-transit driver was shot dead during a heist in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the van was on its way to a filling station in Zone Six when a Mercedes-Benz rammed into the cash van, causing it to stop at the corner Chris Hani and Collinder streets. About 20 robbers emerged and opened fire on the guards.

The driver, who sustained serious injuries, died upon arrival at the hospital.

His two crew members were also rushed to hospital.

"Police officers who were patrolling nearby responded to the scene, and a shootout ensued. No officer was injured," said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda added the suspects fled the scene in different getaway cars with an undisclosed amount of money.