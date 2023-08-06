1h ago

City depot petrol-bombed, 7 cars damaged, 3 torched and 6 suspects arrested during CT taxi strike

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A taxi driver is arrested on the N2 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • A City depot in Delft was petrol-bombed on Saturday night
  • At least seven cars had been damaged and three were torched.
  • The City has registered at least 110 criminal cases for incidents relating to the taxi stayaway.

A City depot in Delft has been petrol-bombed, at least seven cars damaged and three others torched in what is believed to be a spate of attacks linked to the ongoing taxi stayaway.

The City of Cape Town said all the incidents took place in the past 24 hours. 

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said on Sunday that the City depot in Delft was petrol-bombed and at least seven vehicles belonging to different departments, including law enforcement vehicles, were damaged or completely destroyed.

Three vehicles were also torched in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. 

Smith said that City Traffic Officers also responded to reports of public violence in Atlantis on Saturday.

"On arrival, a taxi, seeing the enforcement vehicle, made a U-turn, and sped off. The officers gave chase, assisted by Saps, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements."

Smith said six suspects were arrested on various charges.

The City confirmed that it had registered at least 110 criminal cases for incidents relating to the strike.

READ | LEAP officer killed in drive-by shooting while on duty during taxi strike in Cape Town

On Saturday, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned acts of violence, public disturbances, and intimidation. It further distanced itself distance from opportunistic criminal elements that endangered the lives of commuters and citizens of the province.

"While Santaco has attempted to distance itself from the criminal acts witnessed in the last five days, the organisation should have anticipated that calling for the strike would have resulted in this chaos – as is the case every single time – and they have to accept responsibility," Smith said.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 03: A burnt out b
A burnt-out bus and Healthnet taxi on the N2 near Langa on August 03, 2023. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

He added that the City notes the list of demands received from Santaco on Saturday. 

"It must be clear: While the City still extends its invitation for Santaco to return to the previously established task team, there can be no points of negotiation around the enforcement of national legislation.

"The safety of commuters and road users in general, must remain the priority for all concerned," Smith added.


