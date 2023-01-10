58m ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town announces another beach closure

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Llandudno beach has been closed. (Getty Images)
Llandudno beach has been closed. (Getty Images)
  • The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of another beach. 
  • Llandudno in Hout Bay has been closed to due to sewage overflow. 
  • More than six incidents of sewage contamination have led to the temporary closure of five Cape Town beaches since November last year.

The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of another beach - Llandudno in Hout Bay - due to overflow from a sewer pump station.

In a statement, the City said the beach would be closed until further notice."There was an overflow from a sewer pump station after an ultrasonic level sensor became faulty due to a power surge caused by load shedding.

This sensor has been replaced. The overflow has stopped," it said. The City added that the sensor helps to measure the pump station's sump (storage) levels so that pumps can be switched on or off automatically to help manage the sewage flow.

It stressed that it would continue to monitor this situation."

READ | Cape Town beach closures: Experts warn failing sewage treatment works in dire need of overhaul

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident. City health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines," it added.

Health warnings have been erected to advise the public of the situation.

More than six incidents of sewage contamination have led to the temporary closure of five Cape Town beaches since November last year. This amid rising summer temperatures and visitor numbers during the holidays.

The closures highlighted severe challenges the City encountered due to the effects of ongoing high stages of load shedding on its water and sanitation infrastructure. The City previously said sewer pump stations need electricity to function effectively and transport sewage to wastewater treatment plants where it can be treated.

However, with higher, prolonged stages of load shedding, sewage spills and overflows are to be expected, despite contingency measures that are in place.

Meanwhile, tidal pools in Kalk Bay and Dalebrook reopened on Monday.

READ | SA’s longest beach is disappearing fast, and the erosion rate recently accelerated

However, the beach section between the tidal pools, from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, remains closed until further notice.

The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow, and the cause is still under investigation.

The signage near the pools has been removed. While results show an improvement, the section of the beach between the two pools remains closed as a precaution until further notice.

 "This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues, and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk," the City said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townpollution
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
46% - 668 votes
No, his time is up
54% - 779 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,871.83
0.0%
Silver
23.47
-0.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.65
+1.4%
Top 40
71,598
-0.9%
All Share
77,771
-0.7%
Resource 10
76,843
-0.7%
Industrial 25
97,535
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,861
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo