City of Cape Town announces another beach closure

The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of another beach.

Llandudno in Hout Bay has been closed to due to sewage overflow.

The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of another beach - Llandudno in Hout Bay - due to overflow from a sewer pump station.

In a statement, the City said the beach would be closed until further notice."There was an overflow from a sewer pump station after an ultrasonic level sensor became faulty due to a power surge caused by load shedding.

This sensor has been replaced. The overflow has stopped," it said. The City added that the sensor helps to measure the pump station's sump (storage) levels so that pumps can be switched on or off automatically to help manage the sewage flow.

It stressed that it would continue to monitor this situation."

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident. City health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines," it added.

Health warnings have been erected to advise the public of the situation.

More than six incidents of sewage contamination have led to the temporary closure of five Cape Town beaches since November last year. This amid rising summer temperatures and visitor numbers during the holidays.

The closures highlighted severe challenges the City encountered due to the effects of ongoing high stages of load shedding on its water and sanitation infrastructure. The City previously said sewer pump stations need electricity to function effectively and transport sewage to wastewater treatment plants where it can be treated.

However, with higher, prolonged stages of load shedding, sewage spills and overflows are to be expected, despite contingency measures that are in place.

Meanwhile, tidal pools in Kalk Bay and Dalebrook reopened on Monday.

However, the beach section between the tidal pools, from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, remains closed until further notice.

The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow, and the cause is still under investigation.

The signage near the pools has been removed. While results show an improvement, the section of the beach between the two pools remains closed as a precaution until further notice.

"This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues, and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk," the City said.



